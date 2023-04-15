live
LIVE Updates | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Curran-Led Punjab Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs
After a thrilling last-ball win in their previous encounter against a mighty RCB, Lucknow Super Giants eye third win on the trot in IPL 2023 when they host Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday. On the other hand, Punjab Kings, who started with two wins, have lost twice on the bounce, the latest against Gujarat Titans.
