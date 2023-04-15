Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Curran-Led Punjab Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs
live

LIVE Updates | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Curran-Led Punjab Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

IPL 2023 Live Score, LSG vs PBKS Match Updates, Game 23, April 15: Get here latest LSG vs PBKS live score and updates. Get live streaming details.

Updated: April 15, 2023 7:10 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

KL Rahul (C)

0* (0) 0x4, 0x6

Kyle Mayers

0 (0) 0x4, 0x6

Matthew Short

(0-0-0-0)*
LSG vs PBKS, LSG vs PBKS News, LSG vs PBKS Live, LSG vs PBKS Live Score, LSG vs PBKS Live Updates, LSG vs PBKS Live News, LSG vs PBKS Latest Live Score, LSG vs PBKS Latest Live News, LSG vs PBKS Live Pics, LSG vs PBKS Score On Google news, LSG vs PBKS Latest News, LSG vs PBKS Latest Updates, LSG vs PBKS Dream11, LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS on Google discover, LSG vs PBKS on Bing, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings News, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Updates, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Pics, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Latest News, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Score Updates, LIVE Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League, IPL 2023, Live LSG vs PBKS, KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Mark Wood, Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa,
LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Socre

Live Updates

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Playing XIs

    Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi
    Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to field.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Big news coming from the middle. Shikhar Dhawan not to play today against LSG because of a niggle. Sam Curran will lead in his absence.

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: It’s predicted to be a warm, cloudy evening in Lucknow and if that forecast stays true, the dew factor might not play a huge role. Both teams would still be looking to chase, given the kind of victories they have had this season.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: With Kyle Mayers scoring 13 and 0 in the last two games, will LSG bring in Quinton de Kock in the playing XI? we will have to wait and watch. Toss coming up soon.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Liam Livingstone, who has been given the NOC by ECB is likely to play.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: On the other hand, Punjab Kings started the 2023 IPL season with two wins – the first time they won back-to-back since 2020. However, they have slumped to consecutive defeats now with a rather tepid batting performance in both those games.

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: LSG are coming into this game aftyer winning two games in the trot, both at home.

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Hello and welcome to the second game of the day between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.

LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score

After a thrilling last-ball win in their previous encounter against a mighty RCB, Lucknow Super Giants eye third win on the trot in IPL 2023 when they host Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday. On the other hand, Punjab Kings, who started with two wins, have lost twice on the bounce, the latest against Gujarat Titans.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 15, 2023 6:45 PM IST

Updated Date: April 15, 2023 7:10 PM IST

More Stories