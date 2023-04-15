Home

LIVE Updates | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Curran-Led Punjab Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

live

IPL 2023 Live Score, LSG vs PBKS Match Updates, Game 23, April 15: Get here latest LSG vs PBKS live score and updates. Get live streaming details.

After a thrilling last-ball win in their previous encounter against a mighty RCB, Lucknow Super Giants eye third win on the trot in IPL 2023 when they host Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday. On the other hand, Punjab Kings, who started with two wins, have lost twice on the bounce, the latest against Gujarat Titans.

