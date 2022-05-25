Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Kolkata: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face-off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator in Kolkata on May 24. LSG qualified for the playoffs as the third team while RCB as the fourth team. Last year, Bangalore lost to KKR in the Eliminator. LSG qualified as the third team for the playoffs. The qualification was guaranteed in their very last league game after they defeated KKR by just two runs to make the playoffs. They made the playoffs with 18 points which included nine wins and five losses. Now they are just two steps away from making the finals. They first need to win the Eliminator and then the second Qualifier to play the final on May 29. The road ahead is tough for them but not impossible. Bangalore qualified through to the playoffs after Mumbai beat Delhi in their last league game. Delhi’s win made it possible for RCB to qualify for the playoffs even with a negative NRR. Delhi just needed to win to get themselves through but they failed to do so. A loss in the Eliminator will knock RCB out of the season. They lost the Eliminator against KKR in 2021 to bring an end to their campaign. They would like to set that right against LSG.Also Read - IPL 2022: KL Rahul's Real Test Of Form Will Be Today Against RCB, Says Mohammad Kaif

LIVE | IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | LSG vs RCB | RCB vs LSG | KL Rahul | Faf du Plessis | Deepak Hooda | Virat Kohli | LSG vs RCB Live, RCB vs LSG Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LSG vs RCB Dream11, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, IPL Live, LSG vs RCB Live Also Read - Why RCB Didn't Win An IPL Title? Virender Sehwag Points Out A Major Flaw In Virat Kohli's Captaincy

Also Read - IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Opens Up on His Uncharacteristic Knock Against Gujarat Titans

Live Updates

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs RCB Score: KEY BATTLES | Virat Kohli vs Mohsin Khan: While IPL 2022 has been patchy and below par at best for RCB’s Virat Kohli, he stormed back to form with a 54-ball-73 against GT to help is side finish with 16 points. However, consistency comes into the equation as RCB take on Lucknow, who have played some solid cricket so far in the edition. Loading up against Kohli will be Mohsin Khan, one of the players who has had an impressive IPL 2022 with 13 wickets from eight games at an economy of 5.93. Mohsin’s left-arm pace will be a challenge as he gets the ball to swing into Kohli and rap him on the pads with that nippy speed. However, the batter, with 309 runs from 14 matches, will look to make the most of the form he’s found.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs RCB Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore | Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs RCB Score: Lucknow Super Giants | Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Nadeem, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs RCB Score: On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore finished off their league stage campaign in fourth place with a victory over the Gujarat Titans and also were helped out by Mumbai Indians to make it to the top four. The Faf du Plessis-led side was impressive in both the departments and the franchise will be immensely relieved with their talisman Virat Kohli returning to form. Mohammed Siraj might be brought back into the playing XI at the expense of Siddarth Kaul.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs RCB Score: Lucknow Super Giants are all set to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of IPL 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The KL Rahul-led side finished third in the points table and they are coming on the back of a nail-biting thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous game. The side is likely to bring back regulars like Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni for the upcoming fixture after being benched for their last league game.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Eliminator Match Between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore!