Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Kolkata: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face-off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator in Kolkata on May 24. LSG qualified for the playoffs as the third team while RCB as the fourth team. Last year, Bangalore lost to KKR in the Eliminator. LSG qualified as the third team for the playoffs. The qualification was guaranteed in their very last league game after they defeated KKR by just two runs to make the playoffs. They made the playoffs with 18 points which included nine wins and five losses. Now they are just two steps away from making the finals. They first need to win the Eliminator and then the second Qualifier to play the final on May 29. The road ahead is tough for them but not impossible. Bangalore qualified through to the playoffs after Mumbai beat Delhi in their last league game. Delhi’s win made it possible for RCB to qualify for the playoffs even with a negative NRR. Delhi just needed to win to get themselves through but they failed to do so. A loss in the Eliminator will knock RCB out of the season. They lost the Eliminator against KKR in 2021 to bring an end to their campaign. They would like to set that right against LSG.Also Read - IPL 2022: KL Rahul's Real Test Of Form Will Be Today Against RCB, Says Mohammad Kaif

LIVE | IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | LSG vs RCB | RCB vs LSG | KL Rahul | Faf du Plessis | Deepak Hooda | Virat Kohli | LSG vs RCB Live, RCB vs LSG Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LSG vs RCB Dream11, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, IPL Live, LSG vs RCB Live Also Read - Why RCB Didn't Win An IPL Title? Virender Sehwag Points Out A Major Flaw In Virat Kohli's Captaincy