  • 8:17 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score MI vs CSK: OUT! Another one down for Mumbai. Sam Curran removes de Kock for 12. One brings two and it is another new signing of the season, Curran! Both the openers are back in the dug out for Mumbai! Sam Curran is in the thick of action. First with a catch and now with the wicket himself. He comes in and rolls his finger on this length ball. De Kock looks to pull but the ball comes slower than he anticipated and he hits it straight to Shane Watson at short mid-wicket. The experienced Australian makes no mistake. Mumbai 51/2 in 6 overs vs Chennai

  • 8:13 PM IST

    Live Score and Updates MI vs CSK IPL 2020: OUT! Piyush Chawla removes MI captain Rohit Sharma for 33. It’s a big wicket for CSK. What a blow for MI. The first over from spin brings the first success for Chennai! The new acquisition has his first wicket for his new side. Chawla has had a plenty of them for Kolkata and now he has his first for Chennai. What a big wicket to get! It is the Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma! Foated on middle, Rohit looks to go inside out over mid-off but it comes off the lower half of his bat and goes straight to Sam Curran at mid-off. The England international makes no mistake and Chennai strike inside the Powerplay. MI 47/1 in 4.4 overs vs CSK

  • 8:08 PM IST

    The ‘new normal’ – get used to it guys!

  • 8:04 PM IST

    MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2020: Big over for MI and bad start for Ngidi! 18 from his first! A superb over for Mumbai! The last ball is on a length around off, de Kock mistimes it over cover but it falls in no man’s land. He keeps the strike and Mumbai are off to a great start here. Mumbai Indians – 45/0 off the first 4 overs vs Chennai Super Kings, Maybe time for Dhoni to try an over of spin.

  • 8:02 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score MI vs CSK: FOUR! Quinton De Kock makes room and picks up a boundary. MI are off to a good start to the season. Good length ball around off, it comes in a tad not much. De Kock clears his front leg and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. MI 27/0 in 3 overs vs CSK in Abu Dhabi

  • 8:00 PM IST

    MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Updates: FOUR! Loose delivery and Rohit has capitalised on it. Full wide outside off, Rohit creams it past the diving cover-point fielder and the ball races to the fence. Mumbai Indians 18/0 in 1.5 overs vs Chennai Super Kings

  • 7:48 PM IST

    MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2020: FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Deepak Chahar struggling to find the right line and length early on. He is guilty of bowling around the pads of de Kock. He says thank you very much and flicks it off the middle through mid-wicket for a boundary. Mumbai Indians 12/0 in 1 over vs Chennai Super Kings.

  • 7:46 PM IST

    IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Live Score: FOUR! A delightful start to the season! No rustiness from the Mumbai skipper. He kicks off the new season with a gorgeous boundary. Deepak starts with a good length ball outside off. Rohit pounces on the width and crunches it through covers to get us rolling with a boundary. MI – 4/0 in 0.1 overs vs CSK

  • 7:43 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Updates: The wait is over and we are just inches away from the start. The two men that matter the most, the umpires make their way out. We have a delay before a ball is bowled. The sightscreen is flashing the sponsor’s name and they’re struggling to turn it off… It’s off now. Rohit gets into stance.

  • 7:43 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score MI vs CSK: Players are walking towards the middle now at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are at the crease for Mumbai Indians. Rohit is on strike. Deepak Chahar will open the attack for Chennai Super Kings.

MI vs CSK, Match 1, Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, the first match of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 1 Live cricket updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 1 of IPL 2020 between MI vs CSK from Abu Dhabi here. Check live cricket score and updates from Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match 1, Dream11 IPL 2020 here.  MS Dhoni has won the toss and Chennai have opted to field vs Mumbai in the season opener. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020: Steve Smith, Jos Buttler And Jofra Archer Clear Mandatory Coronavirus Test

LIVE SCORE IPL 2020, MI vs CSK – Mumbai 51/2 in 6 overs vs Chennai

Two of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history — Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — will be up against each other in the opening match of the 13th edition on Saturday. Despite the high-octane clash featuring the two top teams that have a huge fan following, this match as well as the others will be played in empty stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side and Rohit Sharma captained Mumbai Indians are surely going to miss the crowd support this time around. Also Read - IPL 2021 in UAE? BCCI Signs MoU With Emirates Cricket Board if COVID-19 Situation Doesn't Improve

CSK recently suffered two major jolts as Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons. It will be interesting to see how a charismatic leader like Dhoni, known for calmly handling all types of tense situations, overcomes their absence. Also Read - MS Dhoni Bowls During Warm-up Ahead of Dream11 IPL Opener vs Mumbai Indians | WATCH