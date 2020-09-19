Live Updates

  • 6:04 PM IST

  • 5:57 PM IST

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2020 MI vs CSK: MI icon Sachin Tendulkar wishing his team for the new season of IPL madness! Tendulkar admires the rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings and believes that there is unpredictability who is gonna win this year.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    MI vs CSK LIVE Score IPL 2020: Dhoni Fever in Abu Dhabi! Former India skipper and CSK captain Dhoni’s fans are desperate to watch him play after more than a year-long hiatus from the game. The Captain cool was last seen in action in 2019 World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand.

  • 5:48 PM IST

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2020 MI vs CSK, Match 1: Day is finally here – After months of uncertainty over the future of the 13th edition of IPL due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament finally gets underway in a couple of hours’ time today!

  • 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE, MI vs CSK IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from match 1 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings being played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, the first match of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhab. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 1 Live cricket updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 1 of IPL 2020 between MI vs CSK from Abu Dhabi here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Dream11 IPL 2020: Suresh Raina Wishes MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings Ahead of Opener

Two of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history — Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — will be up against each other in the opening match of the 13th edition on Saturday. Despite the high-octane clash featuring the two top teams that have a huge fan following, this match as well as the others will be played in empty stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side and Rohit Sharma captained Mumbai Indians are surely going to miss the crowd support this time around. Also Read - Dream11 IPL: Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Luck to Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL Opener, Post Going Viral

CSK recently suffered two major jolts as Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons. It will be interesting to see how a charismatic leader like Dhoni, known for calmly handling all types of tense situations, overcomes their absence. Also Read - Dream11 IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: Sachin Tendulkar On Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Opener