    MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2020: FOUR! Curran on the charge! This man is sent to finish and so far he has not disappointed. Short and wide outside off, Curran slashes it over cover for a boundary. Chennai Super Kings 147/4 in 18 overs, need 16 runs to win vs Mumbai Indians

    IPL 2020 Live Updates MI vs CSK: SIX! Why need Dhoni when you have Sam Curran? Low full toss on off and middle, Curran smokes it over the cow corner fence for a biggie.

    MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2020: OUT! Krunal Pandya removes R Jadeja for 10. The change in bowling does the trick. Krunal is a smart customer and he has used his smartness well here. He fires a quicker one on the middle. Jadeja looks to flick it to the leg side and get a run or two but gets outdone by pace and gets hit on the pad. The Mumbai player appeal and the umpire raises his finger. CSK need 29 off 17 balls vs MI to win the match.

    IPL 2020 Live Updates: FOUR! Good shot! This is the second boundary of the over, Pattinson is proving to be expensive for Mumbai Indians. Full toss outside off, Jadeja smashes it through point for a boundary. Chennai 133/3 in 16.5 overs vs Mumbai (162/9)

    MI vs CSK Live Score and Updates IPL 2020: OUT! Rahul Chahar removes Ambati Rayudu for 71. Is this the turning point in this game? The man who was hitting the ball nicely and taking the game on to Mumbai departs, Rahul gets his first of the season and the well-set Rayudu is out of here. Floated leg spinner around off from Rahul. Rayudu comes down the track and looks to go over long off. It hits the lower half of his bat and goes high in the air. Rahul Chahar runs behind and calls it to be his catch. He manages to take a very good catch tumbling. 42 needed off 24 balls now. Mumbai back in the hunt! End of a fantastic knock from Rayudu. He will be fuming not to take his side over the line.

    IPL 2020 Live Updates: Is Rayudu short of his crease here? Big moment in this game here. NOT OUT! Rayudu is well in! A very full ball on middle, Rayudu flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder cleans it up with a slide. The batters look for two and rush for it. The throw is at the keeper’s end. De Kock rushes to the stumps and disturbs the stumps. The square leg umpire goes upstairs and replay finds Rayudu to be well in.

    MI vs CSK Live Score and Updates IPL 2020: Strategic Time-Out! Chennai are on the course of victory and Mumbai need quick wickets to put pressure. They will badly need to break this partnership and need some tight overs from their bowlers. Chennai need 58 runs in 36 balls to win the match. Jasprit Bumrah is back on.

    IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates: SIX! Excellent footwork from Rayudu, timing and this is the shot of the day. Tossed up on off and middle from Chahar, Rayudu comes down the track and lofts it with the spin over extra cover for a biggie. CSK are on the charge here and Rayudu is leading the troops. CSK 95/2 in 12.3 overs vs MI (162/9)

    Rayudu ‘Putting up a Show’ Here in Abu Dhabi!

    MI vs CSK Live Updates IPL 2020: FIFTY! Ambati Rayudu slams a brilliant half-century. His 19th in this competition and what an innings this has been! Becomes the first player of the season to score a half-century and he gets there in style. Length ball on off, Rayudu comes down the track and slashes it hard to the right of Bumrah and through the long-off fence for a boundary. Mumbai Indians 88/2 in 11.5 overs vs Chennai Super Kings (162/9)

MI vs CSK, Match 1, Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, the first match of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Trent Boult and James Pattinson strike early to hurt Chennai Super Kings in 163 chase vs Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis hold key for MS Dhoni-led Chennai. Earlier, Dhoni has won the toss and Chennai have opted to field vs Mumbai in the season opener.

LIVE SCORE IPL 2020, MI vs CSK – Chennai 147/4 in 18 overs vs Mumbai (162/9)

Two of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history — Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — will be up against each other in the opening match of the 13th edition on Saturday. Despite the high-octane clash featuring the two top teams that have a huge fan following, this match as well as the others will be played in empty stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side and Rohit Sharma captained Mumbai Indians are surely going to miss the crowd support this time around. Also Read - Dream11 IPL: MS Dhoni Has Left Behind Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in Terms of Popularity: Sunil Gavaskar

CSK recently suffered two major jolts as Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons. It will be interesting to see how a charismatic leader like Dhoni, known for calmly handling all types of tense situations, overcomes their absence. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL: MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper to 250 Dismissals in T20 Cricket