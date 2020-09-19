Live Updates

  • 12:04 AM IST

    Player of The Match – Ambati Rayudu!

  • 12:04 AM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni says that the way they played after such a long time was positive. Tells that initially, they took a bit of time to know the lines to bowl. Tells there are a lot of positives but also areas to improve. Says if one does not lose early wickets then they can take advantage of the dew. Says happy that no one is injured as many of them are retired. Tells that playing 300 ODIs is a dream for any player and tells that they need to put youngsters along with experience and the experienced guys to tell them things. Says sending Sam Curran up the order was not something they had done in the past but they know that they will have to do such things in the tournament. Tells it is an amazing job that has been done especially by the people behind the scenes. Tells the academy was fantastic and the practice was very important as most of the players have come after a long break.

  • 12:03 AM IST

    Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai skipper, says none of their batsmen carried on and Rayudu took the game away from them. Adds they were 15-20 runs short and the batsmen should have played better. Credits Chennai for playing well and Rayudu and Faf du Plessis performed brilliantly. Mentions it is important to win the first game of the tournament and that did not happen. Sharma also says that this is the new normal and they have to adjust to this atmosphere of not having crowds. Mentions that the pitch got better towards the end because of the dew. Sharma also says they have to find the gaps and hit in the bigger grounds. Mentions that few batsmen got in and they did not carry on.

  • 11:44 PM IST

    Another feather in the cap for the legendary – MS Dhoni!

  • 11:35 PM IST

    Ambati Rayudu is the man for Chennai Super Kings in the tricky chase vs Mumbai Indians!

  • 11:34 PM IST

    MI vs CSK Live Score and Updates IPL 2020: FOUR! There it is! Chennai have ended their rut against Mumbai and have won the game comprehensively. Back of a length ball on off, du Plessis pulls it through mid-wicket and finishes the game in style. Chennai Super Kings (166/5 in 19.2 overs) beat Mumbai Indians (162/9) by 5 wickets in Abu Dhabi.

  • 11:30 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates MI vs CSK: FOUR! Just a run away now from victory are the Men in Yellow! Good length ball around off, du Plessis punches it over cover for a boundary.

  • 11:27 PM IST

    FIFTY FOR FAF du Plessis! A very good knock from the experienced Protea! He played second fiddle to Rayudu when he was going about his business and has played a very good knock here. His 13th in this league. Good length ball on off, du Plessis punches it towards extra cover and gets to his milestone. CSK 157/5 in 18.5 overs, need 6 to win vs MI (162/9)

  • 11:23 PM IST

    MI vs CSK Live Score and Updates: OUT! Caught! Bumrah gets rid of Sam Curran and there is still hpe for Mumbai. Fantastic catch from James Pattinson. Fullish ball on off and middle, Curran premeditates the scoop to go over fine leg but ends up chipping it high in the air and behind just behind the fine leg. James Pattinson runs behind, not an easy task to do and takes a wonderful catch tumbling down.

  • 11:22 PM IST

MI vs CSK, Match 1, Dream11 IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, the first match of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live Cricket Updates Match 1 Live cricket updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 1 of IPL 2020 between MI vs CSK from Abu Dhabi here. Check live cricket score and updates from Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match 1, Dream11 IPL 2020 here.  Trent Boult and James Pattinson strike early to hurt Chennai Super Kings in 163 chase vs Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis hold key for MS Dhoni-led Chennai  Earlier, Dhoni has won the toss and Chennai have opted to field vs Mumbai in the season opener. (SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Match Report: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis Power Chennai Super Kings to Clinical Five-wicket Win vs Mumbai Indians in Tournament Opener in Abu Dhabi

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS  IPL 2020, MI vs CSK – Chennai 166/5 in 19.2 overs beat Mumbai (162/9) by 5 wickets

Two of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history — Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — will be up against each other in the opening match of the 13th edition on Saturday. Despite the high-octane clash featuring the two top teams that have a huge fan following, this match as well as the others will be played in empty stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side and Rohit Sharma captained Mumbai Indians are surely going to miss the crowd support this time around. Also Read - MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni Getting a DRS Wrong in Coronavirus-Hit 2020 is 'Understandable' | POSTS

CSK recently suffered two major jolts as Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons. It will be interesting to see how a charismatic leader like Dhoni, known for calmly handling all types of tense situations, overcomes their absence. Also Read - Dream11 IPL: MS Dhoni Has Left Behind Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in Terms of Popularity: Sunil Gavaskar