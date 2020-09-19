Live Updates

  • 9:42 PM IST

    Excellent comeback from the Men in Yellow and it is they who enter the break with the momentum on their side. At one point it looked like they would be chasing a total in excess of 180 but their bowlers managed to find their rhythm at the right time of the innings and have managed to restrict the defending champions to an average score of 162!

  • 9:42 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates: Good length ball on off, Bumrah slogs across the line to the right of long-on and gets a couple. Mumbai Indians 162/9 in 20 overs vs Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Tiwary 42, Rohit 33, Ngidi 3/38, Chahar 2/32

  • 9:39 PM IST

    MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2020: OUT! BOWLED! Another one bites the dust and Mumbai have struggled badly at the back end. Two in two for Deepak Chahar and he has made a good comeback as well just like many of his teammates. On the leg pole, Boult swings but misses and turns around to see his leg pole uprooted.

  • 9:32 PM IST

    Lungi Ngidi is leading CSK’s fightback vs Mumbai Indians!

  • 9:31 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Updates: OUT! A big turn around for Ngidi as he has his 3rd wicket of the game. Pattinson departs and Chennai keep plucking wickets. Back of a length on off, Pattinson goes for the pull. He hits it high in the air but finds long-on. Faf du Plessis has taken two very tough catch but takes this comparatively easy one. Mumbai 156/8 in 19 overs vs Chennai

  • 9:27 PM IST

    MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2020: OUT! Ngidi removes Kieron Pollard for 18. Massive wicket for Chennai as the big man Pollard departs. Ngidi finishing well here after having a terrible start! Ngidi hits the deck hard outside off, Pollard looks to hit it straight but ends up getting a thick outside edge which goes straight into the mitts of Dhoni. Massive blow for Mumbai as this can make a difference of 20-25 crucial runs. Mumbai Indians 152/7 in 18.2 overs vs Chennai Super Kings

  • 9:24 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates: FOUR, good over for MI – 11 from the over. Poor ball! Sam Curran bowls it full and on the pads. Pollard flicks it away from short fine leg and fetches a boundary. Mumbai 152/6 in 18 overs vs Chennai

  • 9:22 PM IST

    MI vs CSK Live IPL 2020: OUT! Ngidi gets his first of the season, Krunal departs for 3. A very annoying wicket if you are a batsman but you are not complaining if you are the bowler. Slower ball on the leg side. Krunal looks to tickle it down to the leg side but gets a little edge on it. Dhoni dives to his right and takes a very good catch. Chennai strike right after the break. MI 140/6 in 17 overs vs CSK

  • 9:16 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Updates MI vs CSK Live: Strategic Time-Out! What a game we are having so far as we head into the final 4 overs. Just when it looks like one side has momentum, the other one strikes and changes the perception. Mumbai have lost their big hitter, Hardik Pandya but have the big man, Kieron Pollard and his older brother, Krunal who can also be dangerous with his hitting ability. Chennai have not been at their best both with the ball and on the field but they have had their big moments. Who will get the momentum in the final 4 overs and head into the break with their noses in front? Lungi Ngidi is back on.

  • 9:15 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2020: SIX! Pollard joins the party. No ground is big enough when the big Trinidadian is batting. Chawla bowls a floated delivery on middle, Pollard lofts it over long-on for a maximum. Mumbai Indians 133/5 in 15.3 overs vs Chennai Super Kings

MI vs CSK, Match 1, Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, the first match of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live Cricket Updates Match 1 Live cricket updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 1 of IPL 2020 between MI vs CSK from Abu Dhabi here. Check live cricket score and updates from Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match 1, Dream11 IPL 2020 here.  Piyush Chawla removes Rohit Sharma for 33. Chahar gets the wicket of Suryakumar for 17. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard on the crease of Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni has won the toss and Chennai have opted to field vs Mumbai in the season opener. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: Faf Du Plessis Takes Stunning Catch to Send Hardik Pandya Packing | WATCH

LIVE SCORE IPL 2020, MI vs CSK – Mumbai 162/9 in 20 overs vs Chennai

Two of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history — Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — will be up against each other in the opening match of the 13th edition on Saturday. Despite the high-octane clash featuring the two top teams that have a huge fan following, this match as well as the others will be played in empty stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side and Rohit Sharma captained Mumbai Indians are surely going to miss the crowd support this time around. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL: Piyush Chawla Edges Past Harbhajan Singh to Become Third-Highest Wicket-Taker During Opener

CSK recently suffered two major jolts as Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons. It will be interesting to see how a charismatic leader like Dhoni, known for calmly handling all types of tense situations, overcomes their absence. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL: MS Dhoni's New Look is Winning The Internet | POSTS