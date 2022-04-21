Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Jadeja went for bowling first. He reckons the wicket looks a bit damp and he wants to take advantage. He added that it might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half. Rohit Sharma said that the surfaces have changed a bit from what they played in the first game. The teams have won batting first in the last 3-4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise, he reckons. Mumbai have made three changes. Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut as well. Daniel Sams comes back for MI.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Live Updates

  • 7:12 PM IST

  • 7:11 PM IST
  • 7:02 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to field first at DY Patil Stadium.
  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: JUST IN | Mumbai Indians have two debutants. Rohit Sharma hands the cap to Riley Meredith and Hrithik Shokeen. The Aussie pacer might be coming in for Tymal Mills while Shokeen is a spinner and might replace Murugan Ashwin. Let’s wait and watch.

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: Shivam Dube | t’s amazing to be a father. It feels difference and trying to be a good father, not a strict one. The confidence was much needed in my cricket in IPL, so I have got the confidence and I always felt that I had the skill and talent to perform well in the IPL, just needed to be given confidence and I got that from CSK. So, I’m showing my skills now. There is no pressure now, if you’re wearing Yellow jersey, there’s always big support from the fans and the support staff.

  • 6:49 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: Ishan Kishan | I always think this is the season’s biggest match, considering the number of times we have won the title and the rivalry that exists between us. It’s also important for us to win, we just need to continue playing with intensity. We always play to win, they (CSK) have a lot of experience, Dhoni behind the stumps backs his bowlers and passes a lot of information, so we need to be a step ahead of them. He (Sachin Tendulkar – mentor, Mumbai Indians) just told me to be myself, people know that I’m an attacking player and I shouldn’t play with any fear of failure.
  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: PITCH REPORT | It is a hot and humid evening. The dimensions are 73 meters on one side and 77 on the other, we are pretty much smack bang centre of this venue. This pitch was used early on in the tournament where Punjab Kings belted RCB in a huge chase, so expect lots of runs. It is a little dry, nice and hard, and has plenty of grass on it but the big question will be whether the captain that wins the toss bats first.

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | Shivam Dube vs Jasprit Bumrah: Shivam Dube has been CSK’s star performer in IPL 2022 with 226 runs, including a 95* against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), from six matches. His swashbuckling strokeplay reminds us of a vintage Yuvraj Singh and the Mumbai lad will be eager to continue his momentum today. But it is easier said than done as MI have star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks. Although Bumrah has had a dull edition so far with just four wickets in six games, he has been economical. Batters seem content to play him out, but the speedster will look to get rid of the dangerous Dube and help Mumbai get off the mark this season.

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | Rohit Sharma vs Ravindra Jadeja: The two skippers have a bit of history as well. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Rohit Sharma three times in the IPL and only time will tell if he can add to his tally today. Both players have struggled for form this season. While Rohit’s highest score in IPL 2022 has so far been 41 against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Jadeja has managed to pick up just five wickets at an economy rate of 8.25.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | Suryakumar Yadav vs Dwayne Bravo: Suryakumar Yadav has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise dismal IPL 2022 campaign for MI. The right-hander, who missed the first two games with an injury, has justified his retention with scores of 52, 68*, 43, and 37. He has been dismissed just once by Dwayne Bravo in the IPL, but the veteran West Indies all-rounder will be looking to get the better of Suryakumar with one of his subtle variations. Bravo has 10 wickets to his name this season and his tussle with the Indian batter will surely be intriguing.