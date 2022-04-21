Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni Cameo Guide Chennai to a 3-Wicket Victory. Ravindra Jadeja Perishes, MS Dhoni in Run-Chase For CSK. Ambati Rayudu Perishes, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Key in Run-Chase For CSK. Shivam Dube Departs; Ambati Rayudu Key in Run-Chase For CSK. Robin Uthappa Perishes; Ambati Rayudu-Shivam Dube Key in Run-Chase For CSK. Daniel Sams Double Strike Put Chennai in Spot of Bother. Ruturaj Gaikwad Perishes; Mumbai Indians Strike Early. Tilak Varma's Half-Century Propels Mumbai Indians to 155 in 20 Overs. Chennai Super Kings on Top, Tilak Varma Key For Mumbai Indians. Kieron Pollard Departs; Tilak Varma Key For Mumbai Indians. Hrithik Shokeen Departs; Tilak Varma Key For Mumbai Indians. Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen Key For Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar Yadav Perishes; Chennai Super Kings on Top. Mukesh Choudhary Dents Mumbai Indians, CSK on Top. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Depart Early; CSK Draw First Blood. Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE, TATA IPL 2022

  • 11:27 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: MS Dhoni has done it! He has done it! 28 off 13. CSK needed 4 runs from the last-ball and the great man does it! CSK have won their second match and Mumbai Indians’ win-less streak extends to 7 matches this season. CSK Win by 3 Wickets. CSK 156/7 (20)

  • 11:16 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: 4 runs from the two balls in Jasprit Bumrah’s over and Pretorius rotates the strike to MS Dhoni. Dhoni then gives the strike back to Pretorius. Pretorius then uses the scoop shot and gets a boundary! FOUR! 11 off it. Last over coming up. CSK Need 17 to win from 6 balls. CSK 139/6 (19)
  • 11:11 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: Dhoni takes a single in the first ball of Unadkat’s over. Pretorius smokes a maximum in the next delivery SIX! Dhoni gets a thick edge but it’s gone fine for a boundary. FOUR! 14 off it. CSK 128/6 (18). CSK Need 28 to win from 12 balls.
  • 11:06 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: 17 overs have been done and dusted, Chennai are now at 114/6 (17). CSK need 42 to win from 18 balls. CSK 114/6 (17)
  • 10:58 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: OUT! Captain Jadeja departs! Meredith strikes and Tilka Varma takes a good catch. CSK in trouble. CSK 106/6 (15.4)
  • 10:51 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: Sams concedes three runs in the first three balls. Jadeja goes downtown towards deep and chalks out a single. OUT! Kieron Pollard takes a brilliant catch! Ambati Rayudu departs. Daniel Sams strikes again!! 4 wickets for him tonight! CSK 102/5 (14.5)
  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: The pressure was building for CSK, so Rayudu frees his hands and smokes Daniel Sams for a sixer! SIX! Rayudu rotates the strike in the next delivery to Shivam Dube. Dube couldn’t quite get it in the gap in the next delivery, dot ball. Shivam slashes the wide slower delivery and chalks out a double off it. There is an edge! Ishan Kishan takes it!! Sams removes Dube! OUT! CSK 88/4 (12.5)

  • 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: Hrithik Shokeen concedes a run in the first four balls of the over. Rayudu takes a single in the fifth delivery of the over. Shokeen finishes the over with a dot. Just 2 runs off it. Brilliant over from the youngster. CSK 79/3 (12)

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: OUT! Robin Uthappa perishes! Dewald Brewis takes the catch, Jaydev Unadkat claims the wicket! Important wicket for the Paltans. CSK 66/3 (9)

  • 10:15 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: Hrithik Roshan starts off with a dot and then concedes a run in the next delivery. Rayudu does the same in the next ball and rotates the strike. Shokeen takes a catch but after third-umpire review, Robin Uthappa is safe. Uthappa smokes a huge six in the following delivery SIX! 9 from the over. CSK 57/2 (8)