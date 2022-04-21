Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni Cameo Guide Chennai to a 3-Wicket Victory. Ravindra Jadeja Perishes, MS Dhoni in Run-Chase For CSK. Ambati Rayudu Perishes, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Key in Run-Chase For CSK. Shivam Dube Departs; Ambati Rayudu Key in Run-Chase For CSK. Robin Uthappa Perishes; Ambati Rayudu-Shivam Dube Key in Run-Chase For CSK. Daniel Sams Double Strike Put Chennai in Spot of Bother. Ruturaj Gaikwad Perishes; Mumbai Indians Strike Early. Tilak Varma's Half-Century Propels Mumbai Indians to 155 in 20 Overs. Chennai Super Kings on Top, Tilak Varma Key For Mumbai Indians. Kieron Pollard Departs; Tilak Varma Key For Mumbai Indians. Hrithik Shokeen Departs; Tilak Varma Key For Mumbai Indians. Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen Key For Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar Yadav Perishes; Chennai Super Kings on Top. Mukesh Choudhary Dents Mumbai Indians, CSK on Top. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Depart Early; CSK Draw First Blood. Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

