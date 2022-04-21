Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Also Read - Dead Right 99 Per Cent: Ravi Shastri On What Dinesh Karthik Is Doing Right This Year In IPL 2022

Hrithik Shokeen Departs; Tilak Varma Key For Mumbai Indians. Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen Key For Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar Yadav Perishes; Chennai Super Kings on Top. Mukesh Choudhary Dents Mumbai Indians, CSK on Top. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Depart Early; CSK Draw First Blood. Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Jadeja went for bowling first. He reckons the wicket looks a bit damp and he wants to take advantage. He added that it might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half. Rohit Sharma said that the surfaces have changed a bit from what they played in the first game. The teams have won batting first in the last 3-4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise, he reckons. Mumbai have made three changes. Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut as well. Daniel Sams comes back for MI.  Also Read - Technique Is King, Even In Instant Cricket

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary. Also Read - "I Was Praying For The Match To End Soon": Harbhajan Singh Recounts 'El Clasico' of IPL Experience After Moving From MI to CSK

Live Updates

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: OUT! Maheesh Theekshana strikes! Kieron Pollard departs, Tall Shivam Dube takes a simple catch. Mumbai lose their 6th wicket. MI 111/6 (16.2)

  • 8:51 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: 16 overs have been done and dusted, Mumbai Indians are now at 110/5 (16). MI 110/5 (16)
  • 8:44 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: 11 runs coming from the 15th over. Kieron Pollard looks in good touch tonight. He needs to play a good knock with Tilak to take Mumbai to a respectable total. MI 100/5 (15)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: After 15 overs Mumbai are now at 89/5. MI 89/5 (14)

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: OUT! Mumbai lose their 5th wicket! Hrithik Shokeen departs. Robin Uthappa takes the catch and Dwayne Bravo picks up his first wicket of the match. MI 85/5 (13.3)

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: Hrithik Shokeen finds the gap and treats Mitchell Santner with a boundary in the first ball. Santner comes back strongly and gets back to back dots in the next four balls, Shokeen skies it high up in the air in the last ball and Ravindra Jadeja squanders another sitter. Catch Dropped! MI 74/4 (12)

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: Tilak Varma gets a maximum and Hrithik Shokeen earns a boundary in the over. 13 runs off it. MI 69/4 (11)

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: Pretorius comes in the attack and concedes a run in the first two deliveries. Hrithik Shokeen chalks out a quick single in the third ball. Tilak Varma rotates the strike in the fourth delivery. Shokeen takes another single in the 5th ball. Pretorius ends the over with a dot. 4 runs off it. MI 56/4 (10)

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: OUT! Mitchell Santner strikes! Suryakumar Yadav departs! Big Blow for Mumbai Indians!

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs CSK Cricket Score: Ravindra Jadeja pulls off a tidy over as he gives away only 4 runs. CSK have the upper-hand in tonight’s Clasico! MI 46/3 (7)