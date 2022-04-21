Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Also Read - Dead Right 99 Per Cent: Ravi Shastri On What Dinesh Karthik Is Doing Right This Year In IPL 2022

Hrithik Shokeen Departs; Tilak Varma Key For Mumbai Indians. Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen Key For Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar Yadav Perishes; Chennai Super Kings on Top. Mukesh Choudhary Dents Mumbai Indians, CSK on Top. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Depart Early; CSK Draw First Blood. Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Jadeja went for bowling first. He reckons the wicket looks a bit damp and he wants to take advantage. He added that it might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half. Rohit Sharma said that the surfaces have changed a bit from what they played in the first game. The teams have won batting first in the last 3-4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise, he reckons. Mumbai have made three changes. Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut as well. Daniel Sams comes back for MI. Also Read - Technique Is King, Even In Instant Cricket

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary. Also Read - "I Was Praying For The Match To End Soon": Harbhajan Singh Recounts 'El Clasico' of IPL Experience After Moving From MI to CSK

