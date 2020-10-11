Live Updates

  • 10:15 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: Sensing an opportunity, the Capitals get Rabada in the attack against Ishan Kishan. Kishan will look to get his eye in before opening up. He should be giving much of the strike to set Suryakumar. MI: 81/2 in 11 overs

  • 10:09 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: The two batsmen are keeping up with the rate and that is a good sign in a chase. The two have consolidated well after the loss of their skipper. MI have a lot of power at the backend and that is the strength the defending champions will hold onto throughout the season. De Kock OUT. MI: 77/2 in 10 overs

  • 9:57 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: Ashwin in the attack, he has got the better of De Kock twice and would know that. The South African has got his eye in already and will now look to carry on. Suryakumar picks the gap to perfection, he threads the needle like a surgeon. He is in good touch. MI: 60/1 in 8 overs

  • 9:53 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: The Capitals would be happy to see Axar performing, this year has been good for him. Harshal Patel into the attack, he too has had a good season thus far, he has a job to do tonight. Suryakumar flicks it for four and more importantly, the gap he picked was perfect. MI: 51/1 in 7 overs

  • 9:48 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: Rohit gone, this is a big moment in the match. Now, it would be interesting to see De Kock’s approach as Suryakumar joins him. Two sixes off Nortje, De Kock on fire. MI: 44/1 in 6 overs

  • 9:47 PM IST

  • 9:36 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: Axar into the attack early, interesting to see if the MI openers take him on. Rohit is taking his time as Axar is slowing the pace on the ball. Two for Rohit. MI: 12/0 in 3 overs

  • 9:32 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: Nortje has been in good form and he has got a good line and length going from the outset. De Kock and Rohit have a role in their hands and the Capitals would be watchful about keeping the fielding standards high. Rohit plays the pull, but finds the fielder. DC: 6/0 in 2 overs

  • 9:27 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: What a contest to start things off – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma – this is what IPL brings to the table for fans. The best faceoff every day. 163 will not be easy for Mumbai, start would be important. Also, they have to be mindful of not leaving it too late as some teams against KKR did. MI: 3/0 in 1 over

  • 9:22 PM IST

MI vs DC, Match 27, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 27 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 27 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 27 of IPL 2020 between MI vs DC from Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi here.

SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.