Live Updates

  • 8:33 PM IST

  • 8:21 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: Iyer plays it backward of point for a boundary, lovely timing and placement. Pattinson can do nothing about it. Iyer has grown in stature quickly and has become a matchwinner. This is the top of the table clash. Iyers plays the uppercut for another boundary. DC: 78/2 in 10 overs

  • 8:16 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: Rahul Chahar into the attack just after the break. Dhawan, Iyer happy to pick up singles. The two need to carry on and lay a foundation for Stoinis and Carey. Bumrah is off the field. DC: 67/2 in 9 overs

  • 8:11 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: The running between the two batsmen has been found wanting and they do not want a runout here. Iyer and Dhawan have got their eye in and would like to kick on. DC: 61/2 in 8 overs

  • 8:04 PM IST

  • 8:01 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: Pattinson to bowl the last over of the powerplay. Iyer starts with a boundary and Pattinson is getting punished for not hitting the right line. Iyer is getting to get going, another boundary. Iyer is playing good cricketing shots and that is the beauty. Just the over they were looking for. DC: 46/2 in 6 overs

  • 7:57 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: Iyer comes in and he along with Dhawan have a big role to play. Iyer has been among the runs this season and his franchise would hope another good show from him. Dhawan slog sweeps it for six, he was waiting for it. DC: 31/2 in 5 overs

  • 7:53 PM IST

    The problem thus far has been that Capitals have not been picking gaps while Mumbai has been good in the field. Rahane out, Krunal strikes in his first over. This is a big setback.

  • 7:51 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: Bumrah into the attack and that was expected. Interesting to see his approach to Dhawan and Rahane. Dhawan is looking a little disturbed as he is playing rash shots. Maybe because he did not get much of the strike early on. DC: 23/1 in 4 overs

  • 7:46 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: Dhawan has hardly faced balls early as Rahane has taken the bulk of the strike. The two experienced players need to rebuild and lay a foundation. Boult is bowling phenomenally well, hitting the right areas early on. Rahane taking his time, he looks in no hurry. Streaky, but four, Rahane will take that. No third man and there was no stopping that. DC: 22/1 in 3 overs

MI vs DC, Match 27, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 27 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 27 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 27 of IPL 2020 between MI vs DC from Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi here. Also Read - IPL 2020, SRH vs RR: Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag Star as Rajasthan Royals Pull off a Heist in Dubai

SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult. Also Read - IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Today's Match Highlights: Tewatia, Parag Pull Off a Thrilling Five-Wicket Win Against Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande. Also Read - RCB vs KKR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 28 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Monday October 12