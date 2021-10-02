Live MI vs DC Score and Updates, IPL 2021

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL 2021, Match 46 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Two out of form teams Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will clash against each other to strengthen their position at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Saturday. The VIVO IPL MI vs DC match will start at 3:30 PM IST – October 2. Delhi Capitals have already sealed a place in the playoffs of the IPL 2021 and now their primary aim is to finish in the top 2 to get an extra chance in the next stage. Under Rishabh Pant's captaincy, Delhi have played quality cricket with some collective efforts from all players and their next opponent are Mumbai Indians who beat them in the final of IPL 2020. Mumbai resumed their IPL campaign on a contrasting note as compared to Delhi as they suffered in a couple of matches then returned to winning ways against Punjab Kings. Rohit Sharma and Co will be under immense pressure in the game against Delhi Capitals as they want to make their case strong for the play-offs spot.

See the latest Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Live cricket updates here.

Live Updates

  • 4:36 PM IST

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: OUT! Another over and another wicket for Axar Patel as this time he gets the better of Saurabh Tiwary. Mumbai Indians struggle continues as Hardik Pandya is the new man in. MI 80/4 in 13 overs

  • 4:30 PM IST

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: Only three runs came from the Kagiso Rabada’s over as Delhi Capitals are all over Mumbai Indians at the moment. Kieron Pollard is going to be the key for Mumbai here because if he misfires today then they will be in a lot of trouble. MI 76/3 in 12 overs

  • 4:22 PM IST

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: OUT! MASSIVE BLOW as Suryakumar Yadav departs! Things are getting worse for Mumbai Indians here in Sharjah. Surya’s wicket will definitely put pressure on Mumbai here as Axar Patel gets his second of the day. MI 68/3 in 10.3 overs

  • 4:19 PM IST

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: Suryakumar Yadav is looking in great touch tonight and it’s the best time to get back to form for him. Nine runs came from the over as Mumbai need to get accelerate the innings here to put a challenging total on the scoreboard. MI 66/2 in 10 overs

  • 4:09 PM IST

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: Suryakumar Yadav once again put pressure on Ravichandran Ashwin by playing a couple of sweep shots. The stylish batsman has to score big today to revive Mumbai Indians’ innings. He is going through a lean patch and today is the perfect day for him to get his mojo back. MI 52/2 in 8 overs

  • 4:05 PM IST

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: OUT! Axar Patel didn’t waste much time to get a wicket on his name. Quinton de Kock’s dry run in the Indian Premier League 2021 continues as he is walking back towards the pavilion after scoring just 19. Saurabh Tiwary is the new man in as Mumbai Indians are in deep trouble. MI 37/2 in 6.2 overs

  • 4:00 PM IST

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: Top bowling from Anrich Nortje as only three runs came from it. An excellent powerplay for Delhi Capitals as they didn’t allow Mumbai to go big and also get the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. MI 35/1 in 6 overs

  • 3:54 PM IST

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: Quinton de Kock is trying to be a bit innovative to collect some boundaries here. Against a quality bowling line-up like Delhi Capitals’, Mumbai batters need to do something special here. MI 32/1 in 5 overs

  • 3:50 PM IST

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: Excellent over from Avesh Khan as only two runs came from it. Avesh Khan is bowling with a lot of discipline as he didn’t allow the batters to free his arms. MI 23/1 in 4 overs

  • 3:45 PM IST

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: Suryakumar Yadav straightaway display his intentions with a slog sweep on Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery which turned into a maximum. Nine runs came from the Ashwin’s over as Mumbai need to get over Rohit’s blow early. MI 21/1 in 3 overs