

















Load More

MI vs KKR, Match 32, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 32 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 32 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 32 of IPL 2020 between MI vs KKR from Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi here. Also Read - DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 34 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 17

SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Also Read - MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 32 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Friday October 16

Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McCleneghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Digvijay Deshmukh, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson Also Read - IPL 2020, RR vs RCB in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 33

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy