Live Updates

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Match 32: With backs to the wall, Morgan hands the ball to Russell. Kolkata needs wickets if they want to give Mumbai a run for their money. QDK gets another boundary, he has been in top form. Six and he gets to his third fifty of the season. MI: 81/0 in 9 overs

  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Match 32: Chakraborty comes into the attack for the first time. Kolkata needs two wickets. Chakraborty has responsibility on his shoulders. MI happy to pick singles for the moment. MI: 71/0 in 8 overs

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Match 32: Mumbai has planned the chase well it has to be said. Also knowing that you have good batsmen to follow, it gives you the license to go hard at the top. Krishna is bowling well with a heart and he keeps impressing. Six from QDK, great timing on that. MI: 67/0 in 7 overs

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Match 32: Green is back from the other end. And he is smashed for a boundary of the first ball. Chakraborty drops a difficult chance and that goes for a four to rub salt into the wound. MI: 48/0 in 5 overs

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Match 32: QDK takes on Cummins and smacks it for a boundary. Four more, MI are off to a flyer. Mumbai have been positive in all three departments. MI: 39/0 in 4 overs

  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Match 32: Krishna into the attack, he replaces Green. He gets it to go perilously close to Rohit’s edge but misses. The MI skipper pounces on it short and smashes it for a four. Four again. QDK smashes it for a boundary. MI: 30/0 in 3 overs

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Match 32: Cummins will share the new ball with Green. He strays the first ball, Rohit picks up an easy boundary. Cummins is looking to pitch the ball up. Straight again, Rohit clips it for a boundary. Not the start KKR hoped for. MI: 16/0 in 2 overs

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Match 32: Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock walk into the middle. Rohit smashes Green for a boundary. Good start by the defending champions. And there he picks a single after the early boundary. MI: 7/0 in 1 over

  • 9:11 PM IST

  • 9:09 PM IST

    Great start to the over, Cummins brings up his fifty with a boundary. They need to make it big. Cummins picks a single and Morgan on strike. That is his maiden fifty in T20 cricket. Six from Morgan, just what the KKR needs. They needed this kind of a finish. Morgan picks an unbelievable two. Great commitment. Kolkata post 148/5. Mumbai need 149 to win.

MI vs KKR, Match 32, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 32 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 32 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 32 of IPL 2020 between MI vs KKR from Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi here.

SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Also Read - MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 32 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Friday October 16

Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McCleneghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Digvijay Deshmukh, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson Also Read - IPL 2020, RR vs RCB in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 33

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy