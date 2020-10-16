Live Updates

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Match 32: Cummins comes in, this is bad from a Kolkata point of view. Morgan needs to play a captain’s knock here. It would be great if he can do it. KKR: 63/5 in 11 overs

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Match 32: Bumrah back in, Mumbai is looking to pick a wicket here and get into the tail of Kolkata. Russell cuts Bumrah for four. Russell is backing away and not getting in line with the ball, but that is the way he plays. Lets us see if it comes off. Oh no, Bumrah strikes, Russell gone. KKR: 61/5 in 11 overs

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Match 32: Russell smokes Pandya for a six. Morgan and Russell need to bat for a long period of time and rebuild. Kolkata is under immense pressure early on. KKR: 57/4 in 10 overs

  • 8:13 PM IST

  • 8:10 PM IST

    Chahar into the attack. Gill scampers for a two with the field spread out. Gill OUT. Karthik OUT. It is two from two for Chahar. He is on a hat-trick. KKR: 42/4 in 8 overs

  • 8:06 PM IST

  • 8:04 PM IST

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Match 32: Krunal with his second. Interesting to see Karthik’s approach. Surely a lot would be on his mind. Karthik taking his time in the middle. KKR: 40/2 in 7 overs

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Match 32: Gill goes downtown, picks up a boundary. That was perfect, the timing and the sound. Gill is so beautiful to the eyes. Rana departs off a short ball from Coulter-Nile. Good height and good pace do it for him. Karthik comes in. KKR: 33/2 in 6 overs

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Match 32: Spinner for the first time today and it is Krunal. Kolkata has got off to a slow start, they would look to up the ante. Gill is looking to shift gears. KKR: 28/1 in 5 overs

MI vs KKR, Match 32, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 32 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

SQUADS

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McCleneghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Digvijay Deshmukh, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson Also Read - IPL 2020, RR vs RCB in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 33

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy