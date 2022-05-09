Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first. Rohit Sharma at TOSS: We would like to field first, no particular reason. We keep changing what we want to do as a team. The season has been up and down for us. Everyone games us a new opportunity, we need to put our right foot forward. We have one change, Surya is injured. Ramandeep comes in for him. Shreyas Iyer at TOSS: I was looking to bat first, the wicket looks green. It’s good that you bat first and find out. Looking at the changes in the batting line up, we have a good batting lineup, we need to put up a good total. The opening partnership has been lacking from the first match. Players are in form, they are out of form, that’s the beauty of game. We need to come up with a fresh mind. We have made five changes. Rahane, Cummins, Venkatesh, Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson come in. Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Ruled Out Of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith. Also Read - IPL 2022: Umran Malik Needs To Learn How To Stay Away From Distractions, Says VVS Laxman

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Tim Southee, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakaravarthy. Also Read - IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh Lavishes Praise on Tilak Varma, Backs Him to Serve MI For Next 10 Years

