Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first. Rohit Sharma at TOSS: We would like to field first, no particular reason. We keep changing what we want to do as a team. The season has been up and down for us. Everyone games us a new opportunity, we need to put our right foot forward. We have one change, Surya is injured. Ramandeep comes in for him. Shreyas Iyer at TOSS: I was looking to bat first, the wicket looks green. It’s good that you bat first and find out. Looking at the changes in the batting line up, we have a good batting lineup, we need to put up a good total. The opening partnership has been lacking from the first match. Players are in form, they are out of form, that’s the beauty of game. We need to come up with a fresh mind. We have made five changes. Rahane, Cummins, Venkatesh, Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson come in. Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Ruled Out Of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith. Also Read - IPL 2022: Umran Malik Needs To Learn How To Stay Away From Distractions, Says VVS Laxman

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Tim Southee, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakaravarthy. Also Read - IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh Lavishes Praise on Tilak Varma, Backs Him to Serve MI For Next 10 Years

Live Updates

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR Cricket Score: Update: Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a left forearm muscle injury. SKY sustained the injury during the team’s fixture against Gujarat Titans.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR Cricket Score: Aaron Finch: I think it has to be (whether KKR will continue to play aggressively) because you can’t sit back and expect things to happen. Any time you have a chance (of making the playoffs), you need to keep that bit of hope but when fate is not in your own hands completely, you need to stay aggressive and do your things first. I think as the tournament has gone on, scores are slowly coming down as pitches are having more wear and tear. Which is good to see, as there will be some spin. Need to make hay in the powerplay when the ball is hard and new. Earlier on in the season, it wasn’t easy upfront with the swing on offer, but as the tournament has gone on, it’s gotten better. Need to maximise those first six overs. It’s been fantastic (the morale in the camp). Message has been to stick to your plans and be aggressive. There’s just been some moments where we haven’t driven the advantage home and at other times when we have been behind, we just haven’t hung on for longer periods.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR Cricket Score: PITCH REPORT | The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has been kind to the batters and the bowlers. Despite having some assistance from the pitch bowlers have found it tough to defend on the wicket. Hence, the captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first again with the results so far.

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR Cricket Score: KKR appointed Shreyas Iyer as captain right after picking him up in the mega auctions. He was their biggest hope heading into this season. Iyer came into the tournament playing the best cricket of his life. His Midas touch was there for everyone to see in the first four games. But it has been pretty much downhill for both Iyer and KKR. He is yet to stamp his authority as captain. Iyer will be keen to play a captain’s knock against Mumbai. He will be tested against the left-arm angle of Daniel Sams. The Australian bowler had a terrific outing against Gujarat. He will be high on confidence while bowling to Iyer. It will be an engrossing contest.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR Cricket Score: Tim David vs Andre Russell | Mumbai Indians made a big mistake by not giving Tim David enough games. The powerful finisher has already showcased his worth in both the games where MI has won. David’s counterattacking finishes have helped MI seal two close games. He will be up against KKR’s premier allrounder, Andre Russell. Russell has been quietly effective in the death overs for KKR. David will be eager to make a big statement against one of the best in the game.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR Cricket Score: Suryakumar Yadav vs Sunil Narine | If there is one player who has kept the KKR flag flying high it has been Sunil Narine. The mystery spinner has been magnificent for KKR. He has done his best to keep the batsmen in check. Suryakumar Yadav, MI’s designated spin attacker will face a tough challenge against Narine. The KKR spinner has great numbers against most Mumbai batsmen. Surya needs to be at his absolute best to tackle the Narine challenge.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma vs Umesh Yadav | The Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma, finally showed some form in the game against Gujarat Titans. His quick-fire forty at the start of the innings paved the way for MI to post a sizeable total. Sharma though will be eager to play a more impactful knock. He will want to bat deep into the innings. Sharma has a fine record against KKR. He will be up against Umesh Yadav in this game. KKR missed Yadav’s services badly in the game against LSG. Yadav’s early seam movement will test Sharma. It will be an intriguing contest.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Baba Indrajith(w), Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Venkatesh Iyer, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR Cricket Score: On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders started off the tournament brightly, but since then, it has been a downward spiral for them with six losses in the last seven games. With just four wins in 11 games, KKR do not have much time to reassess their plans and they will need to bring their A game out soon. Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith’s combination at the top is not working and they are likely to bring in Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings to provide stability.