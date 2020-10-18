Live Updates

  • 8:03 PM IST

    IPL Live Score MI vs KXIP 2020: FIVE OVERTHROWS! Back of a length ball around off from Shami, de Kock taps this to the point region for a quick single. The fielder at point has a shy at the keeper’s end but misses and the backup fielder cannot gather this one and it runs away to the fence. Poor stuff from the fielding team. MI 30/2 in 4 overs vs KXIP

  • 8:01 PM IST

    MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: OUT! Mohammed Shami removes Suryakumar Yadav for a duck. It is Shami who has struck now! Mumbai’s batting is just faltering now! Careless shot from Yadav and he plays the price for the same! This is bowled on a good length around middle, Yadav flicks this one casually towards the mid-wicket region and the fielder there fumbles on the first attempt but scalps the catch on the second attempt. It is Murugan Ashwin who has caught this one and he has done well. Mumbai 25/2 in 3.3 overs vs Punjab

  • 7:55 PM IST

    IPL Live Cricket Score and Updates MI vs KXIP 2020: OUT! TIMBER! Massive wicket! Arshdeep Singh removes Rohit Sharma for 9. The young man has scalped the big wicket of Rohit Sharma and the players of Punjab are ecstatic and why wouldn’t they be as well? This is the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Back of a length ball around off, Rohit looks to cut this one but it comes off his bat’s inside edge and goes onto hit the stumps. What a big breakthrough this is for young Arshdeep. Just the start that Punjab needed. Mumbai Indians 24/1 in 3 overs vs Kings XI Punjab

  • 7:51 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates MI vs KXIP: SIX! Smashed! This has gone miles! The first six of this innings and it is de Kock who hits this one! Back of a length ball around middle and leg from Arshdeep Singh, de Kock swivels and pulls this one over the deep square leg fence for a biggie. MI 22/0 in 2.3 overs vs KXIP

  • 7:49 PM IST

    MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: FOUR! Too much work for the man in the deep but his effort was good! Back of a length ball around leg from Shami, Rohit tucks this one away to the fine leg region. The fielder does well to dive but his effort will not reap rewards as this touches the ropes. Mumbai 15/0 in 2 overs vs Punjab

  • 7:44 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates MI vs KXIP 2020: FOUR! Slapped away by Quinton de Kock! He gets his first boundary of the innings! Back of a length ball outside off from Mohammed Shami, de Kock slams this one through point and it will race away to the fence. MI 11/0 in 1.2 overs vs KXIP

  • 7:42 PM IST

    MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: FOUR! First boundary of the game and it off Rohit Sharma’s bat! Flatter ball around off from Maxwell, Rohit punches this one through the cover region and it will run away to the fence. Mumbai 6/0 in 1 over vs Punjab

  • 7:37 PM IST

    Kings XI Punjab Unchanged Playing XI – Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians Unchanged Playing XI – Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

  • 7:33 PM IST

    MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: Right! We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is about to begin. The umpires walk out into the middle. The players of Kings Punjab are in a huddle and KL Rahul is imparting some final words of wisdom before the fielders take their respective positions out on the field. The openers of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock make their way out into the middle. Glenn Maxwell will begin with the ball for Punjab. Off we go..

They have been in rampaging form with five straight wins but Mumbai Indians can ill afford to be complacent against a Chris Gayle-inspired Kings XI Punjab side in their IPL game in Dubai, UAE on Sunday. A win for Mumbai Indians will virtually seal them a spot in the playoffs while a loss for KXIP could send them out of contention. Mumbai Indians have steamrolled opposition teams with an explosive batting line-up complemented by a lethal bowling attack and the latest side to bear their brunt were the Kolkata Knight Riders who suffered an eight-wicket defeat on Friday. Also Read - MI vs KXIP Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Match 36 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sunday, October 18

Tabble-toppers MI boast of top batsmen such as captain Rohit Sharma – 251 runs and his opening partner Quinton de Kock – 269 runs and both are in good touch, while the middle-order is manned by the likes of Suryakumar Yadav – 243 runs and Ishan Kishan – 186 runs. In the bowling front, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have formed the most successful pair this IPL with 12 wickets apiece from eight matches so far. Spinner Rahul Chahar chipped in against KKR with two wickets for 18 runs. Also Read - IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Explains Why Ravindra Jadeja Bowling The Final Over Was Advantageous For Delhi Capitals

On the other hand, KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the table despite having the top-two leading run-getters of the tournament in skipper KL Rahul – 387 runs at a strike rate of 134.84 and his opening partner, Mayank Agarwal – 337 runs. KXIP’s problem has been that their batting and bowling have not fired in unison on most occasions even though their confidence has been boosted by the return of Gayle.

MI vs KXIP SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sarfaraz Khan.