  • 10:58 PM IST

    FOUR! Brilliant shot from KL Rahul! Great cricket! Short ball outside off from Bumrah, KL Rahul cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.

  • 10:54 PM IST

    MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score IPL 2020: DRINKS! All eyes are on KL Rahul at the moment. They need 52 to win in 5 overs and with Rahul still out there, Punjab will back themselves to chase this down. Deepak Hooda is a handy batsman and Punjab will hope that he can support Rahul out in the middle. Mumbai, on the other hand, need to take the wicket of KL Rahul as soon as possible, otherwise, he will take the game away from them. Kings XI Punjab 125/4 in 15 overs, need 52 runs to win Mumbai Indians (176/6)

  • 10:51 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates MI vs KXIP: FOUR! Great shot! This was a bad ball and Rahul punishes him alright! Full toss outside off, Rahul smacks this one towards the deep cover region and even though a fielder tried to dive and stop this, it crosses the ropes. Punjab need some more of these.

  • 10:50 PM IST

    Rahul continues his sublime form in IPL 2020!

  • 10:48 PM IST

    MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: OUT! CAUGHT! What are Punjab doing? Rahul Chahar removes Glenn Maxwell for a duck. They are losing wickets at such a quick pace and this does not help their cause! It is Maxwell who has departed this time and he has not fired once again with the bat! Loopy ball outside off, Maxwell looks to work this across the line but it spins away from touch and kisses his outside edge and goes towards Rohit Sharma who is at first slip and he is not going to drop these chances. Punjab 115/4 in 13.4 overs vs Mumbai (176/6)

  • 10:42 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates MI vs KXIP: SIX! FIFTY FOR KL RAHUL! Rahul has played well so far but will know that the job is not done! This one has disappeared! What a shot! Flatter around the middle from Rahul Chahar, Rahul rocks on his back foot and hammers this over the deep square leg area for a biggie. Punjab 115/3 in 13.2 overs vs Mumbai (176/6)

  • 10:41 PM IST

    Boom answers skipper’s call immediately!

  • 10:40 PM IST

    MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: OUT! CAUGHT! Jasprit Bumrah removes Nicholas Pooran for 24. Bumrah has done exactly what he was brought on to do! He breaks this partnership down and he sends the very dangerous Pooran back into the hut! Bumrah always does what he needs to do when is brought back in the middle overs! Bumrah dishes a short length ball around off and middle, Pooran swivels and pulls this one hard but it does not have enough power in it for it to cross the ropes. It goes high up in the air towards the fine leg region. Nathan Coulter-Nile settles under this one and takes the catch. Kings XI Punjab 108/3 in 13 overs, need 69 runs to win Mumbai Indians (176/6)

  • 10:31 PM IST

    MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: SIX! Wonderful batting by Nicholas Pooran! He is in some mood! Back of a length ball around off from Pollard, Pooran swivels and pulls this one hard towards the deep square leg fence and finds the fence for a biggie. 100 up for Kings XI Punjab as well.

  • 10:29 PM IST

    FOUR! Beauty! What a shot! A slower good length ball outside off from Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran slaps this one through the cover region and it runs away to the ropes. Pooran has looked good so far. KXIP 96/2 in 10.5 overs vs MI (176/6)

Jasprit Bumrah removes Nicholas Pooran for 24 to dent Kings XI Punjab's 177 chase vs Mumbai Indians in match 36 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Captain KL Rahul holds the key for Punjab in the stiff chase in Dubai. Earlier, Quinton de Kock half-century and Kieron Pollard's 32-run cameo off 12 ball power Mumbai Indians to a competitive total of 176/6 in 20 overs against Kings XI Punjab in Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Krunal Pandya and Quinton de Kock rebuild for Mumbai Indians after early wickets to bring them into the match vs Punjab in match 36 of Dream11 IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians lose skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav cheaply as Kings XI Punjab dominate the early proceedings in match 36 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai.

They have been in rampaging form with five straight wins but Mumbai Indians can ill afford to be complacent against a Chris Gayle-inspired Kings XI Punjab side in their IPL game in Dubai, UAE on Sunday. A win for Mumbai Indians will virtually seal them a spot in the playoffs while a loss for KXIP could send them out of contention. Mumbai Indians have steamrolled opposition teams with an explosive batting line-up complemented by a lethal bowling attack and the latest side to bear their brunt were the Kolkata Knight Riders who suffered an eight-wicket defeat on Friday. Also Read - MI vs KXIP Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Match 36 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sunday, October 18

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, KXIP 125/4 in 15 overs vs MI (176/6) in Dubai

Tabble-toppers MI boast of top batsmen such as captain Rohit Sharma – 251 runs and his opening partner Quinton de Kock – 269 runs and both are in good touch, while the middle-order is manned by the likes of Suryakumar Yadav – 243 runs and Ishan Kishan – 186 runs. In the bowling front, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have formed the most successful pair this IPL with 12 wickets apiece from eight matches so far. Spinner Rahul Chahar chipped in against KKR with two wickets for 18 runs. Also Read - IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Explains Why Ravindra Jadeja Bowling The Final Over Was Advantageous For Delhi Capitals

On the other hand, KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the table despite having the top-two leading run-getters of the tournament in skipper KL Rahul – 387 runs at a strike rate of 134.84 and his opening partner, Mayank Agarwal – 337 runs. KXIP’s problem has been that their batting and bowling have not fired in unison on most occasions even though their confidence has been boosted by the return of Gayle.

MI vs KXIP SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sarfaraz Khan.