Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score: Depleted RCB Side Up Against Spirited DC

 Avesh Khan removes Rohit Sharma, LSG strike early on. KL Rahul Century Propel Lucknow Super Giants to 199 . Marcus Stoinis Perishes, KL Rahul Key For Lucknow. Manish Pandey Perishes, KL Rahul Key For Lucknow. KL Rahul Hits Half-Century, Manish Pandey Strong For Lucknow. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey Steady Innings For Lucknow. Fabian Allen removes Quinton de Kock, Mumbai get the breakthrough. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma has decided to ball first as it’s a day game as we try to get another slower ball into the playing 11. He reckons it’s a  good pitch to play cricket. Fabian Allen is the new man in for Mumbai Indians today. On the other hand KL Rahul said that they are playing some good cricket since the first game. It’s a new team and the boys are coming together really well and they have always found a way to stay in the game. Manish Pandey replaces Krishnappa Gowtham in the lineup. Also Read - IPL 2022: Dale Steyn Reveals Conversation With Muttiah Muralidharan After Umran Malik Famous Yorker To Shreyas Iyer

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills. Also Read - IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: BCCI Announces Proposal as COVID Threat Looms

Live | IPL 2022, MI vs LSG, Match 26: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket |MI vs LSG| LSG vs MI| Rohit Sharma |KL Rahul | Ishan Kishan | Ayush Badoni | MI vs LSG Live, LSG vs MI, MI vs LSG Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, MI vs LSG Dream11, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, IPL live, MI vs LSG live score

Live Updates

  • 5:59 PM IST

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score: Dewald Brevis is in form today as he his smashing everything for fours and he is even got a maximum. The 18-year old is having a great time today. 20 runs from the over! Mumbai Indians are on a roll. MI 48/1 (5)

  • 5:47 PM IST

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score: Avesh Khan starts off with a dot and then skipper Rohit Sharma gets a boundary in the second delivery. Avesh draws first blood as Rohit knicks it to Quinton de Kock. OUT! He’s gone for just 6. His poor form continues in the IPL. MI 16/1 (2.4)

  • 5:42 PM IST

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score: Dushmantha Chameera introduced from the other end by captain KL Rahul. FOUR!!! What a shot from Ishan Kishan. He has a point to prove in this match as he has been ordinary till now in the tournament. Lucknow 11-0 after 2 overs.

  • 5:39 PM IST

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of 2nd innings of match no. 26 between Mumbai and Lucknow. Jason Holder have started for Lucknow after getting hit for a boundary on the first ball. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma will look to play aggressive in the first six overs. Lucknow 6-0 after 1 over.

  • 5:19 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: 4 runs from the over as Lucknow Super Giants finish at 199/4 after 20 overs. KL Rahul played a fascinating innings as he slams an unbeaten knock of 103 (60). LSG has done a massive job as MI have a massive task in hand. LSG 199/3 (20)
  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: KL Rahul snatches 5 runs from the first two deliveries. Deepak Hooda smokes Tymal Mills for a maximum in the third delivery. Hooda goes again, and it gets over third man for a boundary. Rahul gets a boundary and gets to his hundred in his 100th IPL match. What a player he is! LSG 195/3

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: 9 runs from the over, Rahul is now at 92. He is playing a wonderful knock today. The captain leading from the front. Can he get to his 100 in his 100th IPL Match. We’ll find out! LSG 173/3 (18)

  • 4:54 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: OUT! Marcus Stonis departs! Cleverly bowled by Unadkat! He strikes in the first delivery of the over. Rahul is in the 80s and he will be definitely looking for his century now. LSG 155/3 (16.1)
  • 4:51 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: Tidy over Jasprit Bumrah as he concedes only 5 runs. Even LSG are still in a comfortable position and are in contention for for a 200-run mark. Rahul and Stoinis are looking in good touch today. LSG 155/2 (16)
  • 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: 18 runs coming in the first over, expensive over for Fabian Allen. LSG are in top form and they are getting better and better with every passing over. Stoinis looking really good today. He is an asset to this this team. LSG 150/2 (15)