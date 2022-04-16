Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

KL Rahul Hits Half-Century, Manish Pandey Strong For Lucknow. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey Steady Innings For Lucknow. Fabian Allen removes Quinton de Kock, Mumbai get the breakthrough. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma has decided to ball first as it's a day game as we try to get another slower ball into the playing 11. He reckons it's a good pitch to play cricket. Fabian Allen is the new man in for Mumbai Indians today. On the other hand KL Rahul said that they are playing some good cricket since the first game. It's a new team and the boys are coming together really well and they have always found a way to stay in the game. Manish Pandey replaces Krishnappa Gowtham in the lineup.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills.

