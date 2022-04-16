Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

KL Rahul Hits Half-Century, Manish Pandey Strong For Lucknow. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey Steady Innings For Lucknow. Fabian Allen removes Quinton de Kock, Mumbai get the breakthrough. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma has decided to ball first as it's a day game as we try to get another slower ball into the playing 11. He reckons it's a  good pitch to play cricket. Fabian Allen is the new man in for Mumbai Indians today. On the other hand KL Rahul said that they are playing some good cricket since the first game. It's a new team and the boys are coming together really well and they have always found a way to stay in the game. Manish Pandey replaces Krishnappa Gowtham in the lineup.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills.

Live Updates

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: Bumrah earns a dot in the first ball, Pandey misses the line and hits the pad which is hitting outside the leg stump. Manish rotates the strike to KL as the skipper get ready for his half-century in his 100th match. Off the hips, Rahul gets to his half-century. Number 29 for him and the second this season. 2 runs taken. Brilliant fielding from Dewald Brewis. Pandey gets a boundary in the last ball FOUR! 8 off it. MI 106/1 (12)

  • 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: Rahul rotates the strike and moves to 48. Allen then earns back to back dot balls. Pandey takes a single and gives the strike to Rahul. The skipper drags it down and moves to 49. Pandey takes a single in the last ball and keeps the strike. 3 runs off it. Tidy stuff from Allen! MI 97/1 (11)

  • 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: Unadkat gets a dot in the first ball. Pandey snatches a double in the second delivery. He then rotates the strike to Rahul. Rahul picks it up nicely and smokes Jaydev for a massive six! Boom! SIX! The left-arm pacer comes back strongly and earns a dot. He then ends the over with a dot again. 10 off it. MI 94/1 (10)

  • 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: KL Rahul treats Murugan Ashwin with a maximum in the first ball of the 9th over SIX! He then cuts it fir a single to rotate the strike to Pandey. Manish was trying to cut it through the gap but couldn’t quite do it. Ashwin gets another dot on the trot. Manish Pandey goes to long-on and gets a single. Pandey puts it through the covers and gets a double. MI 84/1 (9)

  • 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: 7 overs done and dusted, Lucknow Super Giants are now at 61/1 (7). The wicket of de Kock has somehow shifted the momentum towards the Paltans as they look to take advantage by deploying their slower ballers. MI 67/1 (7)

  • 3:57 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: Fabian Allen starts off with a dot. In the second ball Quinton de Kock smokes a maximum, his first of the innings. de Kock goes for an attempted sweep shot but gets trapped in front! LBW! OUT! Allen tactic does the trick for Mumbai Indians! LSG 52/1 (5.3)
  • 3:55 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: Rahul treats Tymal Mills with a boundary in his first ball through the covers, it was in the air a bit, but its safe FOUR! Mills comes back strongly and earns a dot ball in the second ball. Rahul pulls it for a single in the third delivery. De Kock snatches a single off the pads. Rahul gets an edge down the leg-side but it goes past Ishan Kishan for a boundary FOUR! Rahul this time goes over the off-side and smashes it for a maximum! SIX! First six of the innings. 16 off it. LSG 46/0 (5)
  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: Bumrah starts off with three back to back dots in the 4th over. Good stuff from the pacer. Rahul manages to get a double in the fourth delivery. Accurate bowling from the right-arm pacer, KL Rahul gets an inside edge off the pad while trying to play a wristy shot. Bumrah ends the over with a single. 3 runs off it. Good over for Mumbai Indians. LSG 30/0 (4)

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: KL Rahul works it for a single in the first ball of the over. de Kock picks his spot to perfection and hits it with the turn for a boundary at deep mid-wicket. FOUR! Another boundary against Murugan Ashwin, same result but finer this time FOUR! The South African takes a quick single in the fourth ball. Rahul plays a defensive shot in the fifth delivery and rotates the strike for single to end the over. 11 off it. LSG 27/0 (3)

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: Jaydev Unadkat starts the over with a dot. Gets another dot on the trot as he pitches it up in the second delivery. The left-arm pacer gives a lot of with outside the off-stump and de Kock cuts it for a boundary FOUR! Jaydev comes back strong with an absolute beauty to the South African batter, dot ball. Again Unadkat gives width outside the off stump and Quinton has no problem slashing it for a boundary FOUR! The pacer ends the over with a dot. 9 off it. LSG 16/0 (2)