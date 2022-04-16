Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai Indians will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in their next encounter in Match 26 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led side is yet to register a victory in this IPL, facing five consecutive losses, and they have a lot to work on ahead of the upcoming fixtures. Two run-out dismissals proved to be very costly in their previous game and they might be tempted to go in with Fabien Allen as the all-rounder in place of Tymal Mills. On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants have played really well so far, winning three of their five games and are currently at the fifth position in the points table. The KL Rahul-led side lost their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals in a close encounter and Marcus Stoinis batting at number eight seemed to have cost them the game. They have a quality squad and are likely to go in with the same playing XI.Also Read - NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Spice Isle T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Playing 11s For Today’s Match St George’s, Grenada, at 9.15 PM IST April 16, Saturday

    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar.
    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: LSG, on the other hand, have seen a mixed bag of results so far. Winning three of their five games, the newly-formed franchise sits fifth in the league standings with six points to their name.
    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: The Rohit Sharma-led unit will enter the field having lost all five of their matches so far in the competition. This series of losses has equalled their longest losing streak in the IPL. They had lost their first five fixtures in the 2014 edition of the IPL also.

    LIVE MI vs LSG Score & Updates: In search of their elusive first points this season, Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 24 of the ongoing IPL 2022. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today (April 16).

