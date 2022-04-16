Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai Indians will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in their next encounter in Match 26 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led side is yet to register a victory in this IPL, facing five consecutive losses, and they have a lot to work on ahead of the upcoming fixtures. Two run-out dismissals proved to be very costly in their previous game and they might be tempted to go in with Fabien Allen as the all-rounder in place of Tymal Mills. On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants have played really well so far, winning three of their five games and are currently at the fifth position in the points table. The KL Rahul-led side lost their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals in a close encounter and Marcus Stoinis batting at number eight seemed to have cost them the game. They have a quality squad and are likely to go in with the same playing XI.Also Read - IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: BCCI Announces Proposal as COVID Threat Looms

Live Updates

  • 2:54 PM IST

    Surya Kumar Yadav – I just do the same things every time, even in the nets, I take care of all the pressure, so that I can relate to it during actual match situations. We aren't talking too much, go out and express yourselves, play a fearless brand of cricket. I think we put ourselves under too much pressure in the earlier few games, go and play with a free mind irrespective of the result. We are playing good cricket, but it's important to win key moments.

  • 2:52 PM IST
    Just IN: Fabian Allen gets his first cap for Mumbai Indians. Kieron Pollard gives away the cap. We are just 8 mins away from the toss.
  • 2:16 PM IST

    There is a rumor going on that Arjun Tendulkar may start for Mumbai Indians today.

  • 2:10 PM IST
    PITCH REPORT | The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium has looked like a belter of a wicket. Any score seems chaseable if wickets are kept in hand. With an average first innings total of 191 at this particular ground this season, the MI vs LSG game is expected to be a high-scoring encounter.
  • 2:07 PM IST

    KEY PLAYERS | KL Rahul: Though he has recorded scores of 68(50) and 40(26), we still haven't seen the best of LSG skipper KL Rahul in IPL 2022. The ever-consistent batter, who always figures among the contenders for the Orange Cap, has scored 132 runs in five games so far. His average of 26 isn't ideal for a player of his standards. However, to rack up his first big score of the IPL 2022, Rahul couldn't have asked for a better team to play against than MI. The 29-year-old boasts of an amazing record against the five-time champions. In 14 innings against MI, Rahul has scored 661 runs at an excellent average of 66.10. He also has five fifties and a century to his name from these matches. While MI bowlers will look to get Rahul early in the innings, he will look to lead Lucknow's batting show tonight.

  • 2:06 PM IST

    KEY PLAYERS | Suryakumar Yadav: After missing a couple of games due to injury, Suryakumar Yadav has started IPL 2022 with a bang. The right-hander has scored 163 runs in three outings at an average of 81.5 and a strike rate of 158.25. He has also clobbered 12 sixes in these games. The local lad has proven to be a vital cog in his team's batting unit and lends solidity to the middle order. He has already dug out MI from a couple of precarious situations this season and will look to continue his sensational run of form against LSG.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    KEY PLAYERS | Quinton de Kock: Leading the scoring charts between both teams, Quinton De Kock has piled up 188 runs at a strike rate of 132.4 in five games so far. His contributions of 61 and 80 against Chennai and Delhi, respectively, played a major role in fashioning his team's wins in those matches. With a depleted Mumbai bowling attack, the southpaw may well fancy his chances of scoring big runs against them. Moreover, from Jos Buttler's century to Shikhar Dhawan's 70, most openers have taken MI bowlers to the cleaners in IPL 2022 so far. Similarly, it may just be De Kock's day to haunt his former side.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

  • 1:15 PM IST
    Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar.
  • 1:14 PM IST
    LSG, on the other hand, have seen a mixed bag of results so far. Winning three of their five games, the newly-formed franchise sits fifth in the league standings with six points to their name.