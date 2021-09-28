IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY MI vs PBKS, Match 42 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 31 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins Toss, Mumbai Indian elect to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 42 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. On a slippery slope after a hat-trick of losses, defending champions Mumbai Indians will need their famed top-order batting to fire and turn things around when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 on Tuesday. Time is running out for Mumbai after they lost all the three games post the resumption of the IPL in the UAE, slipping to the seventh spot with 8 points from 10 games. Punjab, on the other hand, are placed in the fifth spot after returning to winning ways in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad following a splendid performance from the bowlers, who made up for the team's below-par batting display.

Live Updates

  • 8:53 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, MI vs PBKS LIVE: Strategic Time-Out! A good partnership building for Punjab. Now, these two will look to up the ante and post a score around 150-160. Mumbai though just need to keep the run rate down and get wickets in regular intervals. Punjab Kings 90/4 in 14 overs vs Mumbai Indians

  • 8:45 PM IST

    MI vs PBKS LIVE CRICKET SCORE, IPL 2021 LIVE: Punjab Kings are dealing in singles and doubles at the moment – 14 runs from the last two overs. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have kept things tight and given no freebies to the opposition. The captaincy of Rohit Sharma has once again been top-class. Fuller, on middle and leg from Krunal, Markram worked through square leg for one. Punjab 83/4 in 13 overs vs Mumbai

  • 8:43 PM IST

    Boom strikes, Pooran ‘fails again’

  • 8:42 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! SHOT! That was hit very well from Deepak Hooda! He picked it so early and dispatched this! Around off again from Trent Boult, a touch short, Deepak Hooda powers this one over deep mid-wicket. This is a very important partnership for Punjab! Kings 69/4 in 11 overs vs Indians

  • 8:36 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS LIVE: FOUR! Good shot! Tossed up, full ball from Rahul Chahar, outside off, Aiden Markram leans and smashes it through extra covers for a boundary. These are very important runs for Punjab Kings! PBKS 54/4 in 8.3 overs vs MI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 8:29 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today Match: The umpires have gone upstairs for a run-out appeal. The replay confirms that Aiden Markram was well in and NOT OUT shows up on the big screen. Short of a length, outside off. Aiden Markram hops and taps it to point and runs across for a quick single. The fielder scores a direct hit at the bowler’s end and appeals. The third umpire shows that the batter was well in. One run. 50 up for Punjab Kings as well.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    ‘Big Polly’ Strikes Big Fishes – Gayle, Rahul Depart

  • 8:17 PM IST

    FOUR! Welcome boundary! Much needed for Punjab! A full ball, on middle from Pollard, Aiden Markram whips through the square leg region for a boundary. PBKS 46/3 in 7 overs vs MI

  • 8:16 PM IST

    MI vs PBKS LIVE SCORE TODAY, IPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! KL RAHUL GONE FOR 21! Pollard strikes again and Punjab are in a big problem. That’s a big, big wicket for MI! Short of a length, on middle, again, it is the slower one from Pollard. KL Rahul is hurried to his pull shot. He gets some gloves and pulls it straight to short fine leg where Jasprit Bumrah takes a simple catch. 300 wickets in T20Is for the big man as he signals the figures to the dugout. Punjab 42/3 in 6.5 overs vs Mumbai

  • 8:14 PM IST

    Live Score Today IPL 2021 Match 42: OUT! TAKEN! Kieron Pollard removes Chris Gayle for 1. Massive blow for Punjab, Mumbai on top here in Abu Dhabi. No Gayle force today as the big West Indian is back in the hut for another cheap score. Pollard hurls a length ball, around off, seems it was a slower ball. Chris Gayle looks to heave but does not power it much. Hits it high and towards long-on where Hardik Pandya takes a simple catch. Punjab in a spot of bother early on. PBKS 40/2 in 6.3 overs vs MI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium