See the latest Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest MI vs PBKS, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: Mumbai Indians spoil Punjab Kings solid start as they pick quick wickets as captain KL Rahul (21), Mandeep Singh (15) and Chris Gayle (1) fall in quick succession in match 42 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi. TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins Toss, Mumbai Indian elect to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 42 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. On a slippery slope after a hat-trick of losses, defending champions Mumbai Indians will need their famed top-order batting to fire and turn things around when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 on Tuesday. Time is running out for Mumbai after they lost all the three games post the resumption of the IPL in the UAE, slipping to the seventh spot with 8 points from 10 games. Punjab, on the other hand, are placed in the fifth spot after returning to winning ways in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad following a splendid performance from the bowlers, who made up for the team's below-par batting display.