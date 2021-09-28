IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY MI vs PBKS, Match 42 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 31 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest MI vs PBKS, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: OUT! Ravi Bishnoi snared the wickets of MI captain Rohit Sharma (8) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) on successive deliveries as Punjab Kings dent Mumbai Indians’ charge in match 42 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah (2/24) and Kieron Pollard (2/8) star as Mumbai Indians restrict Punjab Kings for 135/6. Captain KL Rahul (21), Mandeep Singh (15) and Chris Gayle (1) fall in quick succession in match 42 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi. TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins Toss, Mumbai Indian elect to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 42 of VIVO IPL 2021. On a slippery slope after a hat-trick of losses, defending champions Mumbai Indians will need their famed top-order batting to fire and turn things around when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 on Tuesday. Time is running out for Mumbai after they lost all the three games post the resumption of the IPL in the UAE, slipping to the seventh spot with 8 points from 10 games. Check Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Last Two League Games to be Played Concurrently at 7:30 PM IST; Two New Franchises to be Announced on October 25 - BCCI

Also Read - Prithvi Shaw Injury Update: Rishabh Pant Reveals DC Opener Would be 80 Percent Fit Ahead of MI Clash
Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest After KKR vs DC, Match 41: CSK Remain at No.1 Spot, Shikhar Dhawan Replaces Sanju Samson in Orange Cap Bragging Rights

Live Updates

  • 10:23 PM IST

    MI vs PBKS 2021 Scorecard, IPL 2021 LIVE: SIX! Saurabh Tiwary goes high and handsome! Tossed up delivery from Harpreet Brar, Tiwary steps out of the crease and gets to the pitch of the ball before smashing it way over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.

  • 10:21 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Mumbai Indians 54/2 in 9 overs vs Punjab Kings (135/6) | Strategic Time-Out! Mumbai Indians have steadied the ship after a fabulous over from Ravi Bishnoi. They don’t have to do anything fancy and just pick ones and twos. While Punjab need to take wickets and pile up the pressure. Also, Mohammed Shami is back into the attack.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS LIVE: FOUR! Dropped! Valiant effort from Markram but Quinton de Kock gets the boundary in the end. A flighted ball from Bishnoi, outside off, and de Kock lifts it high and wide of long-off. The fielder runs from long on and puts in the desperate dive for the catch but can’t get to it. The ball trickles into the fence. 8 from the over. Mumbai 43/2 in 8 overs vs Punjab (135/6)

  • 10:08 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: ‘Young Bishnoi’ Leaving a Mark For Punjab

  • 10:08 PM IST

    MI vs PBKS Live Score and Updates, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! Good shot! Good end to the Powerplay but Punjab would be happy to keep a leash on Mumbai’s scoring rate. Around his body from Nathan Ellis, on a length, nicely clipped away to the fine leg fence. Indians 30/2 in 6 overs vs Kings (135/6)

  • 10:05 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, MI vs PBKS LIVE: FOUR! Well played! A flatter ball, on middle from Aiden Markram, Saurabh Tiwary makes room and then slaps it through point for a boundary. This is a much-needed boundary for Mumbai. Pressure released! Punjab have missed a trick by removing Bishnoi from the attack? MI 25/2 in 5 overs vs PBKS (135/6)

  • 9:59 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: OUT! TIMBER! A beauty of a delivery! Ravi Bishnoi snares Suryakumar Yadav for a GOLDEN DUCK! Surya’s struggle with the bat continues in IPL 2021! A flatter ball, lands outside off and spins back in. Suryakumar plays away from the body as he looks to push. The ball sneaks through the vacant gate and disturbs the wood behind. Bishnoi is on a Hat-Trick. Mumbai Indians 16/2 in 3.4 overs vs Punjab Kings (135/6)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, MI vs PBKS LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Massive blow for MI! Ravi Bishnoi removes Rohit Sharma – 8. An important breakthrough for Punjab! Bishnoi hurls in and serves a full ball, outside off, it was a googly, Rohit Sharma gets on his knee and looks to heave it but does not middle it. Hits it straight to mid-on where Mandeep Singh gets low and takes a very good catch. Mumbai 16/1 in 3.3 overs vs Punjab (135/6)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    MI vs PBKS 2021 Scorecard, IPL 2021 Welcome runs for Mumbai! FOUR! First boundary of the chase! A full ball from Mohammed Shami, outside off. Rohit Sharma drives it through point for a boundary. Mumbai Indians 12/0 in 2 overs vs Punjab Kings (135/6)