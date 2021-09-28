IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY MI vs PBKS, Match 42 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 31 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest MI vs PBKS, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: OUT! Ravi Bishnoi snared the wickets of MI captain Rohit Sharma (8) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) on successive deliveries as Punjab Kings dent Mumbai Indians' charge in match 42 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah (2/24) and Kieron Pollard (2/8) star as Mumbai Indians restrict Punjab Kings for 135/6. Captain KL Rahul (21), Mandeep Singh (15) and Chris Gayle (1) fall in quick succession in match 42 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi. TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins Toss, Mumbai Indian elect to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 42 of VIVO IPL 2021. On a slippery slope after a hat-trick of losses, defending champions Mumbai Indians will need their famed top-order batting to fire and turn things around when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 on Tuesday. Time is running out for Mumbai after they lost all the three games post the resumption of the IPL in the UAE, slipping to the seventh spot with 8 points from 10 games. Check Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)