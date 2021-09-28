IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY MI vs PBKS, Match 42 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 31 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. On a slippery slope after a hat-trick of losses, defending champions Mumbai Indians will need their famed top-order batting to fire and turn things around when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 on Tuesday. Time is running out for Mumbai after they lost all the three games post the resumption of the IPL in the UAE, slipping to the seventh spot with 8 points from 10 games. MI's batting has been a major worry for the franchise as their mainstays with the willow, including Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, have been struggling for runs. Punjab, on the other hand, are placed in the fifth spot after returning to winning ways in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad following a splendid performance from the bowlers, who made up for the team's below-par batting display. With 8 points from 10 games, just like MI, Punjab too can't afford any slip-up.

Live Updates

  • 7:25 PM IST

    Punjab Kings Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 7:25 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: Mumbai Indians Playing XI – Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE – ‘Ro-hit’ Calls it Right at Toss

  • 7:19 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, MI vs PBKS LIVE: Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai Indians says that they will bowl first. Says that they need to focus on their batting and they know they haven’t been the best of their potential. Adds that they know their mistakes and hopes that they will correct them tonight. Informs the changes as Saurabh Tiwary replaces Ishan Kishan and Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces Adam Milne.

  • 7:12 PM IST

  • 7:09 PM IST

    ‘Captain Ro’ Wins Toss, MI Opt to Bowl vs PBKS in Abu Dhabi

  • 7:09 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates, MI vs PBKS Live Score: For Punjab Kings, it is more or the less the same. Good opening partnership from KL and Mayank, but dreaded middle phase. It is high time for both the teams to find their form and they will like to steady the ship promptly.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL Today Match, MI vs PBKS LIVE: Time is running out for Mumbai after they lost all three games post the resumption of the IPL in the UAE, slipping to the seventh spot with 8 points from 10 games. While the five-time champions faltered in their run-chase against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team couldn’t defend its total against Kolkata Knight Riders.

  • 7:05 PM IST

  • 7:03 PM IST

    IPL 2021 – MI vs PBKS – Big Battle Coming up From Abu Dhabi