IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY MI vs PBKS, Match 42 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 31 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest MI vs PBKS, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: Hardik Pandya (40 not out) -Kieron Pollard (15* off 7 balls) held their nerve as Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in match 42 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. Saurabh Tiwary scored crucial 45 runs for Mumbai. OUT! Mohammed Shami picked up the well-set Quinton de Kock (27) and Ravi Bishnoi snared the wickets of MI captain Rohit Sharma (8) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) on successive deliveries as Punjab Kings dent Mumbai Indians’ charge in Abu Dhabi. Jasprit Bumrah (2/24) and Kieron Pollard (2/8) star as Mumbai Indians restrict Punjab Kings for 135/6. TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins Toss, Mumbai Indian elect to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 42 of VIVO IPL 2021. Check Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Hails Hardik Pandya, Reacts on Dropping of Ishan Kishan After MI Beat PBKS in Abu Dhabi