IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY MI vs PBKS, Match 42 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: Hardik Pandya (40 not out) -Kieron Pollard (15* off 7 balls) held their nerve as Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in match 42 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. Saurabh Tiwary scored crucial 45 runs for Mumbai. OUT! Mohammed Shami picked up the well-set Quinton de Kock (27) and Ravi Bishnoi snared the wickets of MI captain Rohit Sharma (8) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) on successive deliveries as Punjab Kings dent Mumbai Indians' charge in Abu Dhabi. Jasprit Bumrah (2/24) and Kieron Pollard (2/8) star as Mumbai Indians restrict Punjab Kings for 135/6. TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins Toss, Mumbai Indian elect to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 42 of VIVO IPL 2021.

Live Updates

  • 11:45 PM IST

  • 11:45 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: KL Rahul, the losing skipper of Punjab Kings, says that it was a great fight from them. Says that 135 was not enough and they should have posted 170 but they have done well to show fight and the next two games will be very interesting for them. Adds that they have not been able to handle the pressure in the middle but they will learn over time. Says that they try to stay positive and they take one game at a time. Says they just enjoy playing cricket and do not think much of the result. Says they just tell the boys to enjoy their game.

  • 11:45 PM IST

    MI vs PBKS Live Score and Updates, IPL 2021 LIVE: Another good bowling display from Punjab Kings but it was not enough for them to bag the two points. They needed a win here but they could not overpower Mumbai. They started well as Ravi Bishnoi struck in consecutive balls to remove 2 Mumbai batters early on. Then, they kept the pressure building by bowling tight lines and lengths and did not allow the batters of Mumbai to score runs freely. Aiden Markram was decent in his spell, whereas, Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis displayed their class once again with an impressive outing. Mohammed Shami was slightly expensive and could not contain the batters towards the end. In the end, Mumbai did enough to scalp the 2 points on offer.

  • 11:35 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, MI vs PBKS LIVE: Usually, the openers of Mumbai Indians have been good in providing a good platform at the start, and they did that well in the last game against Bangalore too, but it did not happen in this game. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav fell in consecutive balls and Mumbai were in some trouble. Quinton de Kock and Saurabh Tiwary steadied things slightly before de Kock departed. Tiwary though continued and played very well for his 45, but lost his wicket at the wrong time. The onus fell on the duo of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard and those two kept their calm, scored a couple of boundaries, ensured the game was within grasp, and helped their team cross the line.

  • 11:33 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE: Hardik-Pollard Get Mumbai Back to ‘Winning Ways’

  • 11:27 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Finally. Finally, Mumbai Indians have won a game. It has felt like a lifetime, right? Well, that’s because Mumbai are just serial winners, so, every time they get a result that isn’t a win, it is a surprise. They will be hoping that this win turns around their fortunes and they can continue with the same momentum. Punjab, on the other hand, will be disheartened that they could not cross the line as they have bowled very well, but it was not meant to be.

  • 11:24 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, MI vs PBKS LIVE: SIX! DROPPED! It’s all over now! On a length and Hardik Pandya rocks back to pull it. He flat-bats it towards long-on where the fielder, Deepak Hooda spills the catch and the ball goes over the ropes. MUMBAI WIN BY 6 WICKETS! Mumbai Indians (137/4) Beat Punjab Kings (135/6) by 6 wickets | Saurabh Tiwary 45, Hardik Pandya 40 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2/25

  • 11:18 PM IST
    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, MI vs PBKS LIVE: FOUR! Up and over! Length again, on off and Pandya goes on the back foot. He manages to clear Chris Gayle at mid-on and splits the gap at long and deep mid-wicket. Mumbai have the finishing line in sight now as they need just 5 more! Mumbai 131/4 in 18.5 overs vs Punjab (135/6)
  • 11:16 PM IST

    Kieron Pollard ‘Turning The Heat On’ vs Punjab Kings

  • 11:16 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates, MI vs PBKS LIVE: FOUR! It was always a risky tactic with no third man. Back of a length and around off. This time Pandya waits for it and cuts it over backward point for a boundary.