Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL Match Between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium.

Bairstow-Livingstone Depart Quickly; Dhawan Key For PBKS. Johnny Bairstow departs, Jaydev Unadkat claims the wicket. Shikhar Dhawan Hits Half-Century, Johnny Bairstow Steady For PBKS. Murugan Ashwin removes Mayank Agarwal, PBKS get breakthrough. Mayank Agarwal Hits Half-Century, Shikhar Dhawan Dominate at MCA. Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal Get Punjab Off to a Good Start. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Rohit Sharma chose to bowl at this pitch, since it's similar to those they have played in the tournament so far. He reckons the pitch will help the pacers and need to take advantage of it. One change has been made from his side, Tymal Mills replaces Ramandeep Singh in the playing XI. Mayank Agarwal said that he is fine with either ways as the team is prepared for both situations. They didn't make any changes in the playing XI as they have playing good cricket lately, want to stick with winning combination.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Live Updates

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Shikhar Dhawan gets away from a potential LBW appeal and takes a single. Gets an important boundary in the 4th ball of the over. 7 runs from the over. Dhawan needs to lead the PBKS charge as the Punjab side are rocked by the two quick dismissals. PBKS 139/3 (16)

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: OUT! Jasprit Bumrah removes Liam Livingstone. That’s what Bumrah was brought back to do. Special yorker from Bumrah and he is pumped. Tails back late and goes right under the bat and foot of Livingstone. Wide of the crease and with that angle in, it came swerving in at the middle and leg-stumps. Too good for Livingstone who fails to dig it out. MI fans are happy. PBKS 132/3 (15)

  • 8:44 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: OUT! Bowled!! Dragged back on. Bairstow shakes his head as he walks back. A wry smile from Unadkat at Bairstow. The slower delivery across Bairstow who wants to go mid-wicket, the ball does not arrive and he inside-edges it back on. The lack of pace from Unadkat and off the pitch defeated Bairstow. PBKS 128/2 (14)

  • 8:38 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: 8 runs from the over, PBKS are now at 120/1 after 13 overs.
  • 8:35 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: 12 gone, Punjab Kings are now at 112/1. Shikhar Dhawan continues with his good form and Johnny Bairstow look steady in the innings after the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal. PBKS 112/1 (12)
  • 8:24 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: After Dhawan smokes Murgan Ashwin for a six, Mayank Agarwal skies it high in the air and Suryakumar Yadav takes a simple catch as Mumbai Indians finally get the breakthrough. OUT! Murgan Ashwin strikes or the Paltans! The skipper departs after a well-made half-century, 52(32). Johnny Bairstow is the new man in! PBKS 97/1 (9.3)
  • 8:19 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Mills starts off with a dot in his second over and then concedes a run each in the next two deliveries. Agarwal picks it up early in the fourth ball and gets six runs! Pulls it in the next delivery for a run. 50 up for the skipper. Dhawan finishes the over with a single. PBKS 90/0 (9)
  • 8:14 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Dhawan starts the over by treating Basil Thampi with a boundary. Used his soft hands and gets a quick single in the next delivery. Agarwal in the third ball hits it straight without any power and rotates the strike. Mayank pulled away in the next ball but the fielder does it well to keep the ball in play. 2 runs taken off it. 1 run in the last two balls of the over. 10 off it. PBKS 80/0 (8)

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Mayank Agarwal is in the mood today alongside Dhawan as he squeezes out a single in the first delivery off Ashwin. The batters keep on rotating the strike post powerplay. 5 runs from the over as PBKS touch 70 runs. Run-rate at solid 10. PBKS 70/0 (7)

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Shikhar Dhawan gets a boundary, early in the over as PBKS earn 5 runs from the first two deliveries off Tymal Mills. The Englishman then makes it up with a dot in the next ball. Dhawan chalks out a quick single in the 5th delivery. Mills has to bowl another ball as he gets a wide towards the leg-side. Mayank uses the pace and cuts it through the gap for four runs. Mills ends the over with a dot. End of powerplay. 12 runs off it. PBKS 65/0 (6)