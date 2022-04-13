Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL Match Between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium.

Dewald Brewis, Tilak Varma Steady in Run-Chase For MI. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Depart Quickly; MI in Spot of Bother. Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan Half-Centuries Propel PBKS to 198, Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan played important knocks towards the end. Shikhar Dhawan Perishes; Jitesh-Shahrukh Key for PBKS. Bairstow-Livingstone Depart Quickly; Dhawan Key For PBKS. Johnny Bairstow departs, Jaydev Unadkat claims the wicket. Shikhar Dhawan Hits Half-Century, Johnny Bairstow Steady For PBKS. Murugan Ashwin removes Mayank Agarwal, PBKS get breakthrough. Mayank Agarwal Hits Half-Century, Shikhar Dhawan Dominate at MCA. Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal Get Punjab Off to a Good Start. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Live Updates

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Tilak Varma starts off the over with boundary that went off a big thick edge over the keeper. After two singles and a dot, Tilak Varma smokes a maximum and then gets a single in the last ball. MI 105/2 (10)

  • 10:18 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: After Tilak rotated the strike to Brewis, the South African goes downtown for a boundary and then hits a maximum in similar fashion. The South African teenager does it again! Gets back to back sixes for MI! Brevis going bonkers ! Gets three back to back sixes! Oh My GOOD LORD! He does it again! Four back to back sixes! 29 from the over. Brewis on fire! MI 92/2 (9)
  • 10:09 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Dewald Brewis and Tilak Varma are now at the crease, the former has earned 2 boundaries and a six so far in run-chase. 10 runs off the over. MI 52/2 (7)
  • 9:58 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: OUT! Caught by Jitesh Sharma!! Edged and taken! Both MI openers are back to the pavilion within the powerplay itself. Back of a length delivery outside off, this one shapes away from the left-hander who has a poke at it and gets an outside edge as Jitesh Sharma takes a sharp low catch diving forward. MI 31/2 (4.2)
  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: OUT! Caught by Vaibhav Arora!! And that’s the comeback by Punjab’s ace speedster. Rohit who was looking good departs soon after, just like he has had so far in the tournament. A short and quick ball by the pacer and Rohit looks to hack it through the leg-side. A thick top-edge is induced as it balloons towards backward square leg. MI 31/1 (4)

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Arshdeep Singh has been impressive so far in the over as he concedes only a run in the first three deliveries. Rohit manages to chalk out a single in the fourth delivery but some mishap in the field lead to an overthrow and an extra run has been taken. MI dealing in singles now. 4 runs off it. MI 25/0 (3)

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Kagiso Rabada concedes two boundaries in the over off Rohit Sharma. The skipper looks to be in form tonight. The South African then comes back with two back to back dot. MI off to a good start. 9 runs off it. MI 21/0 (2)

  • 9:40 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Rohit Sharma gets a boundary and a maximum early on in the run-chase. Mumbai Indians have a very good first over. 12 runs scored off Vaibhav Arora’s opening over. MI 12/0 (1)
  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open innings for Mumbai Indians. Vaibhav Arora has the new ball for Punjab Kings. We’re in for a cracking run-chase!

  • 9:22 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Punjab Kings after half-centuries from openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan, saw the likes of Johnny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone departing quicky. Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan played important roles towards the end to take PBKS to 198/5 in 20 overs. PBKS 198/5 (20)