Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh. Also Read - IPL 2022: Graeme Smith Says Mental Strain of Captaining India May Have Taken a Toll on Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma

Live Updates

  • 11:29 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Mumbai Indians’ losing streak continues as Punjab Kings inflict heavy loss on the Paltans! PBKS win by 12 runs. MI tried their best but couldn’t hold their composure. MI 186/9 (20)
  • 11:21 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: 22 runs required in the last over!
  • 11:18 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: OUT! Suryakumar Yadav departs! Mumbai’s last hope is gone! SKY goes for 43. Odean Smith takes the catch. MI 177/6 (18.4)
  • 11:15 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: 28 runs needed from 12 deliveries for Mumbai Indians!

  • 11:08 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: 16 off the last over, Mumbai Indians need 33 from 18 deliveries to win.

  • 11:03 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Pollard Run Out!! 1 run completed. Suicidal running! 140.9kph, very full delivery outside off, Pollard bunts it down to long-on. There’s a slight misfield from Smith and Pollard signals his partner to come back for the second. MI 152/5 (16.2)

  • 11:00 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: 16 years have been done and dusted, Mumbai Indians are now at 150/4. MI need 49 to win from 24 deliveries. MI 150/4 (16)

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: OUT! out Tilak Varma Run Out!! Big mix-up and Tilak Varma is gone! 138.2kph, full ball, flicked to mid-wicket. Tilak Varma keeps running while Suryakumar Yadav is stationary and ball-watching. Both batters end up almost at the same end. MI 131/4 (13)- 68 runs needed from 42 balls.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Tilak Varma starts off the over for a maximum and then Mumbai score a run in the next two balls. Brewis gets a boundary in the second last ball but then perishes on 49. OUT! The 18-year old played a fabulous innings. MI 116/3 (11)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Tilak Varma starts off the over with boundary that went off a big thick edge over the keeper. After two singles and a dot, Tilak Varma smokes a maximum and then gets a single in the last ball. MI 105/2 (10)