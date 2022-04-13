Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL Match Between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium.

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Rohit Sharma chose to bowl at this pitch, since it's similar to those they have played in the tournament so far. He reckons the pitch will help the pacers and need to take advantage of it. One change has been made from his side, Tymal Mills replaces Ramandeep Singh in the playing XI. Mayank Agarwal said that he is fine with either ways as the team is prepared for both situations. They didn't make any changes in the playing XI as they have playing good cricket lately, want to stick with winning combination.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Live Updates

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal open innings for Punjab Kings. Basil Thampi has the new ball for Mumbai Indians. We’re in for a cracker tonight!

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Mayank Agarwal – We didn’t think about the toss and were prepared to do both. No changes in the playing XI for us, we’ve been playing good cricket, need to win the big moments. Jonty is a great personality, nice to have him around.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Rohit Sharma – ‘We will bowl first. Looks like a similar pitch to the ones we have played, there will be help for the pacer, need to exploit. Just one change – Tymal Mills is back, replacing Ramandeep. Just want the guys to keep their heads high, it’s important not to lose focus, keep trying harder and harder to get the points. Looking forward to doing well as a team.

  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 7:04 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.
  • 7:03 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: News From the TOSS: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first.
  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Liam Livingstone: It has been fun, I’ve really enjoyed my role in this Punjab side. Many people know the way we wanted to play and we are trying to incorporate that in the team. We have played some good cricket, hopefully we can get a bit smart and keep entertaining the people. My bowling is something I have worked on over the last couple of years, just trying something different and try to give my team an option to use me as a bowler. It something I have really worked hard, it has been fun. It (bowling) doesn’t come as naturally as my batting does, so I have enjoyed that challenge. Everywhere you go the conditions are different, I guess in the IPL it’s more off the field than on the field, it’s a Mumbai game so there’s pressure on you. I have tried to make myself a better cricketer, and I have enjoyed the challenge of the IPL. The squad that we have built it’s all about going out and trying to hit sixes. But I don’t think you can go out there and start hitting from ball one, that’s not how the game of cricket works. We got to be smart about how we go about it. We’ll get better and better, and hopefully we start winning the key moments. The coaching staff has given us the freedom to go out there and express ourselves, I have really enjoyed been a part of that.

  • 6:58 PM IST

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: Jaydev Unadkat(MI): This team is known for coming back from this situation. The talent’s there, the situation was tough for the team in the past as well, it’s tough now but I think everyone together will bounce back for sure. It (mood in the camp) is pretty upbeat, everyone is looking to get that win under our belt. It’s always important to get that first win and then get that momentum. I would love that (for the ball to swing and seam), but if we are batting first then obviously not. If we are bowling first, I’d love to have that advantage of the pitch for sure. (On Sachin Tendulkar) It’s great, it’s something that you look to do in your cricketing career at some point of time. I have had the pleasure of playing with him as well when I made my Test debut. It’s always special, just talking to him about the game, not just him but other legends in the dressing room as well. It’s great talking about the game and learning from them all the time. I think every game is a must-win game to be honest. We just need that one win.

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs PBKS Score & Updates: PITCH REPORT | This is the fifth game at this venue and this is the first time it will be played on a used pitch, this was used for the first game played here. Being a centre wicket, the dimensions are pretty equal on both sides. With plenty of pace and bounce on offer, bowling short has been productive for the bowlers, although the batters have also made runs. There is an even covering of grass, toss might not prove to be a huge factor either.