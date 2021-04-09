MI vs RCB, Match 1, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Chennai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL, match no. 1 of the 14th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore VIVO IPL Live Score, Match 1 Live cricket VIVO IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 1 of IPL 2021 between MI vs RCB from Chennai here.

Live Updates

  • 5:36 PM IST

    QDK MISSING: The MI on Friday confirmed that their South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock won’t be available for the match against RCB. His absence is due to the fact that he landed in India earlier this week, even if it was a bubble-to-bubble transfer (de Kock was earlier a part of the South African team’s bubble). Who will replace him?

  • 5:16 PM IST

    RCB New Recruits: RCB’s most high-profile buy during the auction was Glenn Maxwell, who was released by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). The other new recruits are Kane Richardson, Dane Christian, Finn Allen, Kyle Jamieson, and Mohammed Azharuddeen.

  • 5:15 PM IST

    MI New Recruits: Ahead of the new season, Mumbai roped in Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, and Arjun Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar’s son was bought for Rs 20 lakh. Marco Jansen and uncapped Yudhvir Charak were also added during the auction.

  • 5:11 PM IST

    If Mumbai has the batting, RCB too has it – it could boil down to the bowling and if that happens – it could be advantage MI. They have a good attack in Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, the Pandya brothers can chip in and so will Rahul Chahar. It would be interesting to see if they opt for Jayant Yadav.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma would start favourites despite not playing at home. They are the reigning champions and would look to make it three-in-a-row this year. MI have the team to do it. It would be interesting to see the number of spinners they field in the Chennai pitch.

  • 5:04 PM IST

  • 5:01 PM IST

    Kohli has been sounding confident about RCB’s prospects this year as they look to win their maiden title. It is believed that Kohli would be opening the batting for RCB as he wants to do that more often in T20Is for India in the future as well. The RCB skipper has also said that Mumbai Indians are a strong side and it would be a tough match.

  • 4:58 PM IST

    I am Ankit and would bring you all the live scores and updates of the much-awaited season opener. In this blog, I would be doing an over-by-over update where I will look to provide you a snippet of what happened in that particular over.

  • 4:55 PM IST

    Haven’t we all been waiting for this day! Especially for a country like India, which is reeling under the Second Wave, the IPL would bring hope and like always, will cheer up the nation as their favourite sport would be played.