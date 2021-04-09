MI vs RCB IPL 2021, Match 1 LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL 2021, the first match of the 14th edition of the IPL T20 2021 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live Cricket Updates Match 1 Live cricket updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 1 of IPL 2020 between MI vs RCB from Chennai here. Check live cricket score and updates from Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match 1, VIVO IPL 2021 here. Chriss Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship for defending champions Mumbai Indians after losing the wicket of captain Rohit Sharma for 19. Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to bowl first versus Mumbai Indians. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli's Athletic Effort Catches Rohit Sharma Short of His Crease in IPL 2021 Opener | Watch

LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 1 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Also Read - MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 9 Friday

Also Read - IPL Live Match Streaming Cricket MI vs RCB: When And Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Stream Live Cricket Match Online And Telecast on TV Match Preview