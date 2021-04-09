MI vs RCB IPL 2021, Match 1 LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL 2021, the first match of the 14th edition of the IPL T20 2021 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live Cricket Updates Match 1 Live cricket updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 1 of IPL 2020 between MI vs RCB from Chennai here. Check live cricket score and updates from Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match 1, VIVO IPL 2021 here. Chriss Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship for defending champions Mumbai Indians after losing the wicket of captain Rohit Sharma for 19. Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to bowl first versus Mumbai Indians. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli's Athletic Effort Catches Rohit Sharma Short of His Crease in IPL 2021 Opener | Watch

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Kishan gets a reprieve, he is DROPPED. Siraj the guilty cricketer. It was a dolly. This could prove costly. Kishan is OUT, Kohli gets in a successful DRS. This is a wicket at the right time for RCB. They are pulling things back. Krunal picks up a single to get started. MI: 146/5 in 18 overs.

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Siraj with the ball. Pollard comes in at the departure of Hardik. Kishan nearly gets caught, fortunately, picks up a boundary. Kishan is on a song and he would like to cash-in. This time, he picks up a single. That brings Pollard on strike for the first time. Bouncer from Siraj. MI: 142/4 in 17 overs.

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Harshal with his second. He went for 14 in his first. He would not like to concede more than 10 in this over. The running between the wickets from Kishan and Hardik has been top-class. MI on track for a big total. Hardik shows finesse, picks up a boundary with a clever shot backward of point with the third man up. OH MY GOODNESS, Hardik has missed a full toss and is LBW. MI: 135/4 in 16 overs.

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Hardik hits Christian straight back for a boundary. It nearly took his head on the way through. This is where Mumbai becomes dangerous, in the backend. Exciting 25 minutes in store. Do not go anywhere. Pollard and Krunal to follow. MI would eye 190. MI: 128/3 in 15 overs.

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Chahal continues, he would like to keep things tight. At the non-striker’s end, Pandya could have been runout. No need to take such risks. Kishan looks happier facing Chahal. SIX from Kishan, this guy is extremely high-on-confidence. It is the footwork that made it possible. He picks up a boundary next. MI: 120/3 in 14 overs.

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Lynn brings up the Mumbai fifty with a boundary. He is two short of a fifty himself. Sundar looking to keep things tight. Sundar is coming off a good run for India. He would be brimming with confidence. SUNDAR PICKS LYNN, MI: 104/3 in 13 overs.

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: MI have depth, and SKY’s wicket will not hurt them much. Kishan comes with the ball old now. He will look to go for it from the outset. He is more than capable of doing that. Siraj is bowling his heart out. What a player he has been. MI: 98/2 in 12 overs.

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Jamieson in the attack. Kohli is looking for a breakthrough. Lynn is playing it smartly here, he is not taking unnecessary risk. He is looking to bat through. With SKY around, the run rate will not be a problem. SKY hits a six, out of the park. He has been striking it well. SKY OUT. He threw his hands at a widish ball, finds the edge, and is caught behind. MI: 94/2 in 11 overs.

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Lynn is now looking to build, he is bringing his experience here. This is good from MI’s point of view. Kohli has been brilliant on the field tonight. Chahal has been good thus far. MI: 86/1 in 10 overs.