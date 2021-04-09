MI vs RCB IPL 2021, Match 1 LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES

RCB would need 160, but it will not be easy against Mumbai – who have a formidable bowling unit. Kohli would be the key, he would know he has to anchor the chase and take RCB over the line. It is possible and RCB would know thst.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL 2021, the first match of the 14th edition of the IPL T20 2021 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live Cricket Updates Match 1 Live cricket updates here. Chriss Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship for defending champions Mumbai Indians after losing the wicket of captain Rohit Sharma for 19. Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to bowl first versus Mumbai Indians.

LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 1 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Also Read - MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli's Athletic Effort Catches Rohit Sharma Short of His Crease in IPL 2021 Opener | Watch

Live Updates

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Chahar is bowling well after Maxwell took him on early on. This is an important partnership and Mumbai would know the importance of a wicket here. The game is well-poised and looks like a close finish is on the cards. RCB: 103/3 in 14 overs.

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: ABD gets off the mark. RCB still on top. If they do not do something foolish, they should get over the line. Kohli’s wicket was big. RCB: 99/3 in 13 overs.

  • 10:35 PM IST

    Kohli OUT: Bumrah got his man plumb in front. Bumrah gets Kohli for the fifth time in IPL. That is why he was brought back in the attack. He has done his job and given belief to Mumbai. AB De Villiers joins Maxwell. This could be an interesting phase.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Is it going to be Maxwell’s night? He switch-hits it for six. That is not only taking pressure on Kohli but also getting RCB close to the target. Kohli now does not need to take risks. He takes an unnecessary risk, but it falls safe. RCB fans breathe a sigh of relief. Kohli living dangerously. RCB: 93/2 in 12 overs.

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Maxwell has had enough, he has sent that into orbit. Massive! It came right from the sweet spot of the bat. RCB is well and truly on course to chase this down. That takes the pressure off Kohli. RCB: 84/2 in 11 overs.

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Both sides must have reworked their plans at the break. Jansen will start after the break. Kohli is set and Maxwell is getting in. Kohli pulls a short ball for a single. Maxwell picks up a single as well. This is good from RCB, they are chipping away at the target. Wide ball. Another wide, Jansen is getting distracted. RCB: 75/2 in 10 overs.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Krunal starts with three dots. Krunal doing a terrific job. Kohli has a word with Maxwell. The Aussie picks a single. The ball is keeping low. Maxwell picks up a boundary to spoil Krunal’s over. RCB: 69/2 in 9 overs

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Important juncture in the match as Rahul Chahar comes in. Maxwell will not allow him to settle as he reverse-sweeps him for a boundary. He picks a single after that, Kohli would need to calm Maxwell in this partnership. Kohli late-cuts it for three. Maxwell goes over cover, picks up a boundary. RCB: 63/2 in 8 overs.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Kohli had given up. It could have been all over. Kohli was looking for a quick single only to realise there was no run in it. Krunal is doing a good job. Maxwell needs to get his eye in before taking off. He could make the difference. RCB: 50/2 in 7 overs.

  • 10:05 PM IST