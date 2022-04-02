LIVE | IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match 9

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Match between Mumbai Indian vs Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium. Ishan Kishan 54(43) departs after a well deserved half-century. Tilka Varma also completes his 50. Trent Boult claims Kishan's wicket. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma steady innings for Mumbai Indians. Navdeep Saini makes it up for his expensive opening spell by taking the wicket of Anmolpreet Singh 5(4) in the final ball of the over. Rohit Sharma 10(5) departs early in the run-chase. Prasidh Krishna strikes for Rajasthan. It was a Jos Buttler show at the DY Patil stadium. The Englishman hit his second IPL century to power Rajasthan to a solid score. They would now need their bowlers to defend well.

Live Updates

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: Now Tilak Varma gets to his 50 ! He did it in just 28 deliveries. Good innings from the young man, but can he go all the way for Mumbai?

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: Navdeep Saini takes a blinder at the boundary! Hit his head along the wat but he looks fine! Ishan Kishan is furious with himself. The partnership is broken and Trent Boult gets the all important wicket. 121/3 (13)

  • 6:35 PM IST
    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: 50 up for Ishan Kishan! Deserved every bit of it today! Gets past 50-run mark in 41 deliveries.
  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: 12 gone, Mumbai are getting better and better with every passing over. 11 runs of the over. Both batters are in contention for a half-century. Partnership is now in the 70s. MI 112/2 (12)

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: 7 runs from the 11th, Mumbai are now at 101/2. Kishan needs one big hit to get to his half-century. MI 101/2 (11)

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: 12 runs from the 10th over as Mumbai rebuild their innings quite smoothly. Chahal expensive in his second over of his 1st spell. Exactly 100 runs required in the final 60 deliveries for the Paltans. Ishan Kishan in thhe 40s and Varma in the late 30s. MI 94/2 (10)

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: 15 off the over, Navdeep Saini gives away another expensive over. Varma and Kishan lead the charge in the run-chase. Run-rate healthy at 9 runs per over. Mumbai have got a hold the game. MI 82/2 (9)

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: Just 6 off it. The partnership between Varma and Kishan have steading the Mumbai Innings. MI 67/2 (8)

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: 9 runs from the over, including a flat maximum from Tilak Varma. Slowly and steadily the Mumbai Indians are looking a grip of the game. MI 61/2 (7)

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: Powerplay is done and dusted and Mumbai are going at a little over 8 runs an over. They should be cautious and needs to get a grip of their shots. Should throw away their wickets cheaply from here on. Ishan Kishan moves into the 30s. Tilak Varma is the new man. MI 50/2 (6)