LIVE | IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match 9

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Match between Mumbai Indian vs Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium. Ishan Kishan 54(43) departs after a well deserved half-century. Tilka Varma also completes his 50. Trent Boult claims Kishan’s wicket. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma steady innings for Mumbai Indians. Navdeep Saini makes it up for his expensive opening spell by taking the wicket of Anmolpreet Singh 5(4) in the final ball of the over. Rohit Sharma 10(5) departs early in the run-chase. Prasidh Krishna strikes for Rajasthan. It was a Jos Buttler show at the DY Patil stadium. The Englishman hit his second IPL century to power Rajasthan to a solid score. They would now need their bowlers to defend well.Also Read - GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 07:30 PM IST April 2, Saturday

Check the latest Indian Premier League 2022 Score, MI vs RR Live Match, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Today, MI vs RR T20 Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here. Catch live cricket score and updates from MI vs RR IPL 2022 Match here. Check Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score, MI vs RR T20 Live Score and MI vs RR IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online Disney+Hotstar. Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Match 10 Score: Rishabh Pant-led DC To Battle It Out Against Hardik Pandya-led GT