LIVE | IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match 9

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Match between Mumbai Indian vs Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium. Skipper Sanju Samson 30(21) falls cheaply, gives away his wicket to Kieron Pollard. Jos Buttler hits 12th half-century and the 4th against Mumbai Indians in 5 matches. Tymal Mills removes Padikkal, produces a brilliant over in his opening spell. Jasprit Bumrah strikes first blood, gets rid of Yashavi Jasiwal 1 (2), tight bowling from Bumrah so far. Mumbai opt to bowl, Sanju Samson at the toss admits that he too would have done that had he won the toss. Mumbai would not like to lose two upfront on the trot, while Rajasthan would like to continue their winning momentum at the DY Patil stadium. It is going to be a third wicket that would be used today at the venue. The first game saw a high-scoring thriller, while the second was a low-scoring affair. This is a day game and hence the overhead conditions would be different.Also Read - IPL 2022: RR All Rounder Riyan Parag Credits Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin For Positive Environment In Team

Live Updates

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: 6 from Mills’ over, JOS BUTTLER IS ON 99! HOLD ON TO YOUR HATS FOLKS! It’s almost there. RR 182/3 (18)

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: 26 runs from the over! Shimron Hetmyer was brutal in this over, smoking the shorter balls into the stands with great precision. RR in contention for a century! RR 170/3 (17)

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: Back to back sixes followed by back to back fours from Hetmyer! RR looking for a big surge from now onwards. Pollard is bowling on the shorter side, something which Shimron will take full use of it. RR 164/3 (16.4)

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: Daniel Sams produces an good over in his last over his spell. Buttler is on 98, just 2 runs short of his fabulous hundred. He deserves to get his ton. RR 143/3 (16)

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: An important wicket to end the over, just what the doctor ordered. Pollard has bowled decently- 24 runs from his 3 overs so far. West Indian Shimron Heymyer is now at the crease. Buttler is now on 96 runs. RR 138/3 (15)
    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: Pollard to Samson | OUT! The skipper falls cheaply, no need for that wasteful shot. He was all set and now has to go back to the pavilion. Mumbai were mounting on the pressure and are now rewarded with a wicket. RR 130/3 (14.3)

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: An even better over from Bumrah, 6 off it. Mumbai has been economical in the last 3 overs. Mumbai are slowly and steadily coming back into the game. The RR batters are taking their time. RR 129/2 (14)

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: Economical over from Pollard, just 8 off it. The two overs have been more or less decent from the 5-time champions. They need more of these and a wicket or two would change the entire course of the innings. Bumrah comes to bowl his 3rd. RR 123/2 (13)

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: A good yorker to end the over. Daniel Sams concedes 7 from the 12th. Samson is the groove as well. Rajasthan in contention for a big score now. RR 115/2 (12)

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: 21 from the over! Buttler continues the onslaught! Very poor over from Murugan Ashwin and it seems Mumbai doesn’t have any reply to the Englishman as of now. Run-rate almost 10 runs an over. Buttler into the 70s. RR 108/2 (11)