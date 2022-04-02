LIVE | IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match 9

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Match between Mumbai Indian vs Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium. Skipper Sanju Samson 30(21) falls cheaply, gives away his wicket to Kieron Pollard. Jos Buttler hits 12th half-century and the 4th against Mumbai Indians in 5 matches. Tymal Mills removes Padikkal, produces a brilliant over in his opening spell. Jasprit Bumrah strikes first blood, gets rid of Yashavi Jasiwal 1 (2), tight bowling from Bumrah so far. Mumbai opt to bowl, Sanju Samson at the toss admits that he too would have done that had he won the toss. Mumbai would not like to lose two upfront on the trot, while Rajasthan would like to continue their winning momentum at the DY Patil stadium. It is going to be a third wicket that would be used today at the venue. The first game saw a high-scoring thriller, while the second was a low-scoring affair. This is a day game and hence the overhead conditions would be different.

