LIVE | IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match 9

Navi Mumbai: Mumbai opt to bowl, Sanju Samson at the toss admits that he too would have done that had he won the toss.

Mumbai would not like to lose two upfront on the trot, while Rajasthan would like to continue their winning momentum at the DY Patil stadium. Also Read - MI vs RR & GT vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2022: When And Where to Watch

It is going to be a third wicket that would be used today at the venue. The first game saw a high-scoring thriller, while the second was a low-scoring affair. This is a day game and hence the overhead conditions would be different. Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Best Teacher Ravindra Jadeja Could Hope For

Live Updates

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: Excellent start from Jasprit Bumrah, gets early swing straight away. Bumrah needs to take key wickets put the opposition under pressure. RR 0/0 (0.1)

  • 3:30 PM IST
    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson to open the innings for Rajasthan. The ever dependable Jasprit Bumrah to lead the bowling attack. We’re in for a cracking Saturday afternoon game ! Let’s Play !
  • 3:20 PM IST
    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: It’s 33 C in Navi Mumbai today as they players get ready for an afternoon match at the DY Patil. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you all the latest updates and score of MI vs RR match. The match will start in 10 minutes time.
  • 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: Sanju Samson: We have to be happy with that (batting first). We would also have bowled on this wicket, being an afternoon game and a different venue, but happy to bat. Chatter in the camp is to be a bit smarter. We are playing different teams in different conditions, different venues, so it is all about understanding the demands and applying your game plan accordingly. Standards have to be kept throughout the tournament. We did a good job in the auctions to get a very strong squad. We have one change Navdeep Saini has come in for Coulter-Nile.

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score & Updates, IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna.

  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

  • 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score, IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma | We are going to bowl first. No particular reason. It is a good pitch, we are seeing a trend in the tournament, you have a score in front of you and you know what to do as a batting group. Dew is not going to be a factor.

  • 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score, IPL 2022: NEWS FROM THE TOSS ! Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opt to field first.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score, IPL 2022: Trent Boult | Obviously some good memories in the Mumbai memories but I’m excited to be representing Rajasthan. For me, I think it’s about keeping things simple (about his excellent Powerplay record). Looking to pitch it up and see if I can get success. Obviously very early in the tournament, conditions different today from our first game. Mumbai are a quality side, but we enjoy playing the big sides. Never played here before, so don’t have anything to draw experience from. It’s about being accurate and backing your plans as much as you can. Enjoyed bonding with the whole group so far.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE | MI vs RR Score, IPL 2022: Riyan Parag | The confidence is high in the camp after the win. There is a good vibe in the group and you’ll see that if you observe our practice sessions. Ash Bhai (Ashwin) and Yuzi Bhai (Chahal) have been very supportive. It’s a very good atmosphere in the group. I have been doing this role (finisher) for two years now, so I’ve got a hang of how to go about things. The think tank and Sanga Sir (Sangakkara) have liked my intent and the plan is to keep doing more of the same and hopefully finish games well for Rajasthan Royals