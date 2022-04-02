LIVE | IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match 9

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Match between Mumbai Indian vs Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium. Mumbai opt to bowl, Sanju Samson at the toss admits that he too would have done that had he won the toss.

Mumbai would not like to lose two upfront on the trot, while Rajasthan would like to continue their winning momentum at the DY Patil stadium. Also Read - MI vs RR & GT vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2022: When And Where to Watch

It is going to be a third wicket that would be used today at the venue. The first game saw a high-scoring thriller, while the second was a low-scoring affair. This is a day game and hence the overhead conditions would be different. Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Best Teacher Ravindra Jadeja Could Hope For

