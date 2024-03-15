  • Home
LIVE | MI-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Eliminator: Bangalore Opt To Bat, Check Playing XIs

LIVE | MI-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Eliminator: The Royal Challengers eves will start favourites against their Mumbai Indians counterparts at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi tonight.

Updated: March 15, 2024 7:10 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

This is probably going to be the biggest WPL 2024 match this season ahead of the final as two popular sides – Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore – clash in the Eliminator on Friday at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. The last time the two teams met, Ellyse Perry wrecked havoc as he picked up six wickets to help RCB win. Can they do it again, or will Harmapreet Kaur and Co. spoil RCB’s party? All eyes on the clash tonight.

MI vs RCB Playing XIs

MI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

RCB: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

Live Updates

  • Mar 15, 2024 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE | MI-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Eliminator: RCB have won the toss and have opted to bat first.

  • Mar 15, 2024 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE | MI-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Eliminator: After missing the previous game due to illness, Yastika Bhatia has recovered and is said to be available against RCB. That means S Sajana will likely drop down in the batting order to the finisher’s role. Priyanka Bala is expected to be the only change in MI’s playing XI.

  • Mar 15, 2024 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE | MI-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Eliminator: The biggest positives for RCB are the forms of Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry. While Richa showed what she can do with the bat, Perry’s 6/15 against MI were the best figures in WPL history. She has also scored a good amount of runs for RCB. They have won four games and lost four.

  • Mar 15, 2024 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE | MI-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Eliminator: RCB have improved vastly from last year but Smriti Mandhana and Co. have qualified for their maiden knockouts on the back of an inconsistent run.

  • Mar 15, 2024 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE | MI-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Eliminator: Mumbai head to the match on the back of five wins and three
    losses including the seven-wicket loss RCB inflicted on them earlier this week.

  • Mar 15, 2024 6:47 PM IST

    LIVE | MI-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Eliminator: This is the second consecutive time Delhi Capitals have made it to the final. Mumbai Indians won the title last season. For RCB, this is the first time they are playing the Eliminator. Last year, RCB finished fourth in a five-team table.

  • Mar 15, 2024 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE | MI-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals have already booked their place in the final by finishing on top of the table after the league stage. The winner between MI and RCB will play in the final on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

  • Mar 15, 2024 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE | MI-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Eliminator: Hello and welcome to the penultimate match of WPL 2024, an eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

