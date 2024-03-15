Home

LIVE | MI-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Eliminator: Bangalore Opt To Bat, Check Playing XIs

LIVE | MI-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Eliminator: The Royal Challengers eves will start favourites against their Mumbai Indians counterparts at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi tonight.

This is probably going to be the biggest WPL 2024 match this season ahead of the final as two popular sides – Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore – clash in the Eliminator on Friday at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. The last time the two teams met, Ellyse Perry wrecked havoc as he picked up six wickets to help RCB win. Can they do it again, or will Harmapreet Kaur and Co. spoil RCB’s party? All eyes on the clash tonight.

MI vs RCB Playing XIs

MI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

RCB: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

