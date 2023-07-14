Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR: Conway, Miller Power Super Kings to 181/6
Texas Super Kings Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Major League Cricket Live Updates, Game 1: Stay Tuned to get all details about inaugural MLC.
LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score
Los Angeles Knight Riders will take on Texas Super Kings in the curtain-raiser of the historic Major League Cricket (MLC) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas in front of a sell-out crowd. While Sunil Narine will be leading Knight Riders, former South African captain Faf du Plessis will be captaining Super Kings.
- TSK vs LAKR Live Cricket Streaming For Major League Cricket 2023: How to Watch TSK vs LAKR Coverage on TV And Online
- Legendary Indian Sunil Gavaskar Headlines Panel Of Commentators For Inaugural Major League Cricket
- BCCI To Review Retired Players' Participation In Overseas T20 Leagues During Apex Council Meeting
Squads
Los Angeles Knight Riders: Unmukt Chand, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Gajanand Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan, Martin Guptill, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry, Saif Badar, Spencer Johnson, Bhaskar Yadram, Ali Sheikh
Texas Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Devon Conway(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sami Aslam, Milind Kumar, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Sams, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron, Imran Tahir, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Cameron Stevenson, Lahiru Milantha, Gerald Coetzee, Zia Shahzad
