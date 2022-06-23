LIVE Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score Ranji Trophy FINAL, Day 2 LIVE

MP have got the start they were after, Guddu Yadav has sent Shams Mulani packing in the first over of Day 2. Mumbai are already in trouble and now they would like to rebuild. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the main man for Mumbai on the opening day of the Ranji final. Regular strikes have kept Madhya Pradesh in the hunt and on the second day, they would look to make early inroads. Sarfaraz Khan would be the key for Mumbai.

The first hour would be crucial for both teams. While MP eye early wickets, Mumbai will look to deny them that. All in all, a good contest is expected on Day 2.

Live Updates

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE | MUM vs MP: Ideally, MP would not like to lose anymore wickets today. If that happens, it would set up for a cracking Day 3. That is exactly what fans would want. LIVE | MP: 90/1 vs MUM

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE | MUM vs MP: Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma have steadied the ship after MP lost Himanshu Mantri. This is good, Mumbai would again have to start planning of getting a breakthrough.

  • 3:19 PM IST

    LIVE | MUM vs MP: Time to rebuild for MP after they have lost Mantri. Mumbai would look to get another wicket on the bounce and hence the task for Shubham Sharma and Yash Dubey will not be easy.

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE | MUM vs MP, Ranji Trophy FINAL, Day 2: Play resumes after tea and Mumbai has struck straightaway. Himanshu Mantri is OUT. LIVE | MP: 47/1 vs MUM

  • 2:52 PM IST

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE | MUM vs MP: Mumbai has already used four bowlers inside 10 overs looking for the opening breakthrough. One has to laud the MP openers for the kind of start they have provided. But they would be knowing that the job has just started.

  • 2:11 PM IST

    LIVE | MUM vs MP: Mumbai is still in the hunt for the first wicket. They are finding it tough against the water-tight defence of the MP openers. A cracking final session in store.

  • 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE Score | Up until now, MP openers have looked steady – but again these are early days. Mantri and Yash Dubey have their task cut out. They have to see off the threat of the new ball.

  • 1:22 PM IST

    LIVE Score | MP would like to get off to a steady start. Mumbai would look to make inroads with the new cherry. Himanshu Mantri has been in good form and he would hold the key.

  • 1:10 PM IST

    LIVE Score | Mumbai are finally bowled out for 374. Sarfaraz was the last wicket to fall. He hit a brilliant 134 as Gaurav Yadav picked up four wickets. LIVE | MUM: 374 Allout vs MP