Updated: March 18, 2024 8:56 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

It is going to be the battle of the equals when the two forces to reckon with – Multan Sultans and the Islamabad United – clash on Monday in the all-important final in Karachi. The two sides are loaded with big names and players in form and that makes the finale all the more interesting.

Squads:

Multan Sultans Squad: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Shahzad, Dawid Malan, Richard Ngarava, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim

Islamabad United Squad: Martin Guptill, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Imad Wasim, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Jordan Cox, Qasim Akram, Matthew Forde, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah

Live Updates

  • Mar 18, 2024 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Multan vs Islamabad, PSL 2024 FINAL: The toss will take place in a couple minutes. It will be crucial for both sides to get in a good position early on.

  • Mar 18, 2024 8:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Multan vs Islamabad, PSL 2024 FINAL: Multan Sultans were the runner-up last year and would try to get the big win in the final this time around.

  • Mar 18, 2024 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Multan vs Islamabad, PSL 2024 FINAL: Both teams won one match each in the group stage and this make this final clash much more interesting.

  • Mar 18, 2024 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Multan vs Islamabad, PSL 2024 FINAL: Some big-hitters in both the camps. We could be in for a six-hitting party at the National stadium in Karachi.

  • Mar 18, 2024 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Multan vs Islamabad, PSL 2024 FINAL: Both sides will look to get off to a good start. Getting a score on the board in the summit clash could make all the difference.

  • Mar 18, 2024 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Multan vs Islamabad, PSL 2024 FINAL: We are roughly 40 minutes away from the toss. The toss would be important in a knockout game for sure.

  • Mar 18, 2024 7:53 PM IST
    In Pakistan – Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.
    In India – Fancode
    In UK – Sky Sports and Geo News
    In Australia – Fox Cricket
    In USA – Willow TV will telecast the PSL 2024 final live
    In New Zealand – Sky Sports NZ
    Sub-Sahara and Africa – Super Spo
  • Mar 18, 2024 7:50 PM IST
    Fantasy Tips:
    Keepers – Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Usman Khan
    Batsmen – Martin Guptill, Yasir Khan, Johnson Charles
    All-rounders – Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Chris Jordon, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim
    Bowler – Usama Mir
  • Mar 18, 2024 7:48 PM IST
    Here is how the playing XIs could look:

    Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, CJ Jordan, DJ Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali
    Islamabad United: MJ Guptill, AD Hales, Agha Salman, SH Khan (C), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, IM Wasim, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, OC McCoy
  • Mar 18, 2024 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Multan vs Islamabad, PSL 2024 FINAL: The match starts at 9:30 PM IST. You can follow the written commentary here and watch it on Ten Sports 1.

