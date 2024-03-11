Home

LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: Mumbai Eye Early Wickets!

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, MUM vs VID: Follow live score and updates of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final 2024.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: So we are ready for the much-awaited Ranji Trophy 2024 final that takes place at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Sunday. While Mumbai eye their record 42nd title, Vidarbha would be setting their sights on their third title. While Mumbai start overwhelming favourites, Vidarbha cannot be taken as pushovers after the splendid season they have had.

Mumbai Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore(wk), Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Vidarbha Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar(C/WK), Yash Rathod, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare

