LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: Mumbai Eye Early Wickets!

Published: March 11, 2024 9:32 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: So we are ready for the much-awaited Ranji Trophy 2024 final that takes place at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Sunday. While Mumbai eye their record 42nd title, Vidarbha would be setting their sights on their third title. While Mumbai start overwhelming favourites, Vidarbha cannot be taken as pushovers after the splendid season they have had.

Mumbai Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore(wk), Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Vidarbha Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar(C/WK), Yash Rathod, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare

  • Mar 11, 2024 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: Atharva Taide, who has got a hang of what the wicket is, would realise he would have to take a fresh guard on Day 2.

  • Mar 11, 2024 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: Mumbai would realise they need wickets to keep the pressure on Vidarbha. Shardul Thakur would again be the key with the ball, which is fairly new.

  • Mar 11, 2024 8:31 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: After being bundled out for 224, Mumbai made a strong comeback by picking up three wickets late on the opening day. Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Day 2.

  • Mar 10, 2024 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: STUMPS DAY 1! Mumbai have made tremendous comeback by picking up three wickets before the day came to an end. Vidarbha is on backfoot despite restricting hosts on a low score. VID 31/3

  • Mar 10, 2024 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: Mumbai have picked up three early wickets. Dhawal Kulkarni has two and Shardul two. VID 30/3

  • Mar 10, 2024 4:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: Vidarbha have already lost an early wicket. Shardul doing the job for Mumbai. He dismissed Druv Shorey on a three-ball duck. VID 18/1

  • Mar 10, 2024 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: ALL OUT! Vidarbha restrict Mumbai on 224 runs. Shardul Thakur scored crucial 75 runs off just 69 balls. For Vidarbha Yash Thakur and Harsh Dube picked 3 wickets each and Umesh had 2 scalps in front of his name. MUM 224/10

  • Mar 10, 2024 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: Shardul has completed his FIFTY! He is the key for Mumbai to reach a big total. MUM 211/8

  • Mar 10, 2024 2:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: WICKET NUMBER 8!! Mumbai Indians are on the verge of all out here. Shardul Thakur is the key for them here. MUM 176/8

  • Mar 10, 2024 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: Mumbai keep losing wickets. They have already lost Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Tamore. Now, the onus is on Shardul Thakur.

