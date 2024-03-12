  • Home
LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 3: Musheer, Rahane's Fifties Put Mumbai In Command

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, MUM vs VID: Follow live score and updates of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final 2024.

Updated: March 12, 2024 8:28 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: So we are ready for the much-awaited Ranji Trophy 2024 final that takes place at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Sunday. While Mumbai eye their record 42nd title, Vidarbha would be setting their sights on their third title. While Mumbai start overwhelming favourites, Vidarbha cannot be taken as pushovers after the splendid season they have had.

Mumbai Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore(wk), Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Vidarbha Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar(C/WK), Yash Rathod, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare

Live Updates

  • Mar 11, 2024 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: STUMPS DAY 2!! Both Musheer Khan and Ajinkya Rahane have completed their fifties and Mumbai is already leading by 260 runs. MUM 141/2

  • Mar 11, 2024 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: Mumbai’s lead have crossed the 200-run mark. Vidarbha is lagging behind in the match. MUM 107/2

  • Mar 11, 2024 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: TEA!! Mumbai is already leading by 171 runs but they have lost two wickets already. Vidarbha need quick breakthroughs. MUM 52/2

  • Mar 11, 2024 12:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: Vidarbha bundled out for 105 runs. Now, Mumbai have a 119-run lead and look ahead in the final.

  • Mar 11, 2024 11:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: Vidarbha find themselves in deep trouble at lunch on the second day of the game having lost three wickets. All they have is 87 on the board. LIVE | VID: 86/7 vs MUM: 224

  • Mar 11, 2024 10:52 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: Yash Rathod and Aditya Thakare have steadied proceedings after Atharva Taide perished early on day two. LIVE | VID: 66/4 vs MUM: 224

  • Mar 11, 2024 10:24 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: Kulkarni picks up set Taide and Vidarbha are pushed into a deep hole here. Mumbai now on top and they would look to keep up the pressure.

  • Mar 11, 2024 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: Dhawal Kulkarni was brilliant yesterday picking up two wickets. He would be expected to get among the wickets today as well.

  • Mar 11, 2024 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: Atharva Taide, who has got a hang of what the wicket is, would realise he would have to take a fresh guard on Day 2.

  • Mar 11, 2024 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: Mumbai would realise they need wickets to keep the pressure on Vidarbha. Shardul Thakur would again be the key with the ball, which is fairly new.

