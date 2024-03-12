  • Home
live

LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 3: Rahane Departs; Iyer Joins Musheer

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, MUM vs VID: Follow live score and updates of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final 2024.

March 12, 2024 11:43 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee

Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: So we are ready for the much-awaited Ranji Trophy 2024 final that takes place at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Sunday. While Mumbai eye their record 42nd title, Vidarbha would be setting their sights on their third title. While Mumbai start overwhelming favourites, Vidarbha cannot be taken as pushovers after the splendid season they have had.

Mumbai Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore(wk), Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Vidarbha Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar(C/WK), Yash Rathod, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare

Live Updates

  • Mar 12, 2024 11:43 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 3: After his failure in the first innings, Shreyas Iyer shut his critics by standing tall in the second innings. The India star hit a fifty and forged an important stand with Musheer Khan to keep Mumbai on top. Mumbai lead by 360 runs. MUM 241/3

  • Mar 12, 2024 10:27 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 3: OUTTTT!!!! Harsh Dubey breaks the partnership finally. Ajinkya Rahane was caught by Akshay Wadkar as the India veteran walks back for 73. Shreyas Iyer has come to the middle. MUM 167/3

  • Mar 12, 2024 9:44 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 3: The first hour of play will be very crucial for Mumbai. How Musheer Khan and Ajinkya Rahane bat in the morning will determine the result of the match.

  • Mar 12, 2024 9:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 3: It would be ideal if Rahane can get to a hundred. He has seen off the tough half and now he can bat Vidarbha out of the contest completely.

  • Mar 12, 2024 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 3: Musheer and Rahane seem to be in no hurry at all. They look set to bat for the long haul here. Could be a day of leather hunt for Vidarbha.

  • Mar 12, 2024 9:24 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 3: Mumbai find themselves in a strong position with a 26-run lead. It was Ajinkya Rahane and Musheer Khan’s fifty that put Mumbai in such a dominating position.

  • Mar 12, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 3: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of fay three of the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Mumbai.

  • Mar 11, 2024 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: STUMPS DAY 2!! Both Musheer Khan and Ajinkya Rahane have completed their fifties and Mumbai is already leading by 260 runs. MUM 141/2

  • Mar 11, 2024 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: Mumbai’s lead have crossed the 200-run mark. Vidarbha is lagging behind in the match. MUM 107/2

  • Mar 11, 2024 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 2: TEA!! Mumbai is already leading by 171 runs but they have lost two wickets already. Vidarbha need quick breakthroughs. MUM 52/2

