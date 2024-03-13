  • Home
LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 4: Vidarbha Openers PERISH!

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, MUM vs VID: Follow live score and updates of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final 2024.

Updated: March 13, 2024 12:21 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: So we are ready for the much-awaited Ranji Trophy 2024 final that takes place at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Sunday. While Mumbai eye their record 42nd title, Vidarbha would be setting their sights on their third title. While Mumbai start overwhelming favourites, Vidarbha cannot be taken as pushovers after the splendid season they have had.

Mumbai Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore(wk), Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Vidarbha Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar(C/WK), Yash Rathod, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare

  • Mar 13, 2024 12:03 PM IST
    After losing two wickets, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair are looking steady but Mumbai bowlers are looking for more wickets to put pressure on the batting side.
  • Mar 13, 2024 10:05 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 4: Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey are off to a good start. The team needs 497 runs to win the final. Mumbai bowlers are looking for early wickets.
    VID 42/0 (9)

  • Mar 13, 2024 9:25 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 4: At the moment, it looks next to impossible for Vidarbha to win it from here. Can they put up a fight? The start would be important.

  • Mar 13, 2024 9:24 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 4: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of day four of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Mar 12, 2024 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 3: STUMPS DAY 3! Vidarbha need 528 more runs to win and have the time of two days. It may not seem much but the way they batted in the first innings, it is a highly difficult task. VID 10/0

  • Mar 12, 2024 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 3: Mumbai’s lead have crossed the 500-run mark. They appear to have gained the unbeatable lead now. MUM 402/8

  • Mar 12, 2024 3:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 3: Mumbai is currently leading by 485 runs. Bodarbha need three more wickets to end Mumbai’s second innings. MUM 366/7

  • Mar 12, 2024 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 3: First ball duck for Shardul Thakur. Harsh Dubey gets his fourth wicket. MUM 357/7

  • Mar 12, 2024 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 3: Musheer Khan departs for 136 after his long stay at the crease. He was trapped in front by Harsh Dubey. Mumbai now have a lead of 476 runs. MUM 357/6

  • Mar 12, 2024 2:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day: OUTTTT!!! Shreyas Iyer has been caught by Aman Mokhade for 95. He misses a well-deserved century by five runs. MUM 332/4

