LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Akshay Wadkar-Harsh Dubey STEADY!
Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, MUM vs VID: Follow live score and updates of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final 2024.
LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: Mumbai, with their eyes set on a record 42nd title, found themselves in the driver’s seat on day four of the Ranji Trophy final, but Vidarbha’s resilient batting line-up, led by Karun Nair and captain Akshay Wadkar, stood as formidable obstacles in their path to victory.
MUM Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Musheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni
VID Playing XI: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Aditya Sarwate, Umesh Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare
