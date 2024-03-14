  • Home
LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Akshay Wadkar-Harsh Dubey STEADY!

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, MUM vs VID: Follow live score and updates of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final 2024.

Updated: March 14, 2024 12:44 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: Mumbai, with their eyes set on a record 42nd title, found themselves in the driver’s seat on day four of the Ranji Trophy final, but Vidarbha’s resilient batting line-up, led by Karun Nair and captain Akshay Wadkar, stood as formidable obstacles in their path to victory.

MUM Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Musheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni

VID Playing XI: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Aditya Sarwate, Umesh Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare

Live Updates

  • Mar 14, 2024 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey have taken Vidarbha past the 300-run mark. 50 for Dubey, while Akshay is nearing a century.

  • Mar 14, 2024 11:55 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Wadekar moves into the 90s. He has looked absolutely comfortable in the middle and he is latching onto anything loose.

  • Mar 14, 2024 11:54 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Wadekar and Dubey have been brilliant in putting pressure back on Mumbai. Can they pull off a miracle here?

  • Mar 14, 2024 10:27 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Dhawal Kulkarni has been brought into the attack. He would look to get the much-needed breakthrough for Mumbai.

  • Mar 14, 2024 10:24 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Vidarbha still need 267 to win, so it is not going to be easy. They need to play with small targets in mind now. LIVE | VID: 272/5 vs MUM | VID need 266 to win

  • Mar 14, 2024 10:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: The two batters in the middle are in no hurry. They are picking up the runs that are on offer and defending the rest.

  • Mar 14, 2024 10:12 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Kotian and Thakur are finding it difficult to get a breakthrough here. Can Vidarbha take this game into the final session?

  • Mar 14, 2024 10:10 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Ajay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey have done well to see off the first 30 minutes without any casualties. This is good from Vidarbha’s point of view.

  • Mar 14, 2024 8:56 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: One has to admit that it has been a great comeback from the Vidarbha side to take the game into the final day as at one point, it seemed we may not have a day five.

  • Mar 14, 2024 8:56 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 5: Akshay Wadkar, who is batting on 56, is well-set and would hold the key for his side. It looks like a mountain to climb, but no impossible.

