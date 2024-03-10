  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: Vidarbha Opt to BOWL!
live

LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: Vidarbha Opt to BOWL!

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, MUM vs VID: Follow live score and updates of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final 2024.

Updated: March 10, 2024 9:09 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Mumbai vs Vidarbha live score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha live cricket score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha live, Mumbai vs Vidarbha live updates, Mumbai vs Vidarbhalive score online, MUM vs VID, MUM vs VID Live score, MUM vs VID live score online, MUM vs VID live updates, MUM vs VID live online score, Ranji Trophy 2024 Final, Wankhede stadium, Ranji Trophy 2024 Final live score, Ranji Trophy 2024 Final live score streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024 Final live cricket score
Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: So we are ready for the much-awaited Ranji Trophy 2024 final that takes place at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Sunday. While Mumbai eye their record 42nd title, Vidarbha would be setting their sights on their third title. While Mumbai start overwhelming favourites, Vidarbha cannot be taken as pushovers after the splendid season they have had.

Mumbai Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore(wk), Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Vidarbha Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar(C/WK), Yash Rathod, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare

Live Updates

  • Mar 10, 2024 9:09 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: So yes, surprise-surprise straightaway. Vidarbha has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

  • Mar 10, 2024 9:02 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: Vidarbha has the likes of Aditya Sarwate. The left-arm orthodox bowler has taken 40 wickets in the season with Aditya Thakare just behind with 33 wickets.

  • Mar 10, 2024 8:58 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: Vidarbha skipper, Akshay Wadkar has had a stellar time with the bat as he has scored 530 runs in the season and will look to cap off the season with another big knock.

  • Mar 10, 2024 8:57 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: Vidarbha won the title in 2017 to 2019. Can they win their third title? It will be no mean feat if they can do it.

  • Mar 10, 2024 8:46 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: For Mumbai, it has been Bhupen Lalwani with 533 runs leading the batting unit with Tanush Kotian who has scored 481 in the season so far.

  • Mar 10, 2024 8:26 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: Interesting to see how the pitch plays today. Our prediction is that the team winning the toss would opt to bat first.

  • Mar 10, 2024 8:17 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: Ajinkya Rahane has not been in good form with the bat, but his leadership skills have been top-notch and that has made all the difference.

  • Mar 10, 2024 8:07 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: Vidarbha played a tough semi-final against Madhya Pradesh and that would have made them mentally strong, which could help against Mumbai.

  • Mar 10, 2024 8:04 AM IST

    Vidarbha Squad: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Faiz Fazal, Sanjay Raghunath, Rajneesh Gurbani, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Kale, Harsh Dubey, Jitesh Sharma, Shubham Dubey

  • Mar 10, 2024 8:01 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: Spotlight would be on Shreyas Iyer for he would be making a comeback to any form of competitive cricket after an injury had kept him away from the game.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.