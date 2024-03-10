LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: Quick Wickets Put Mumbai in Trouble; Thakur KEY

  • Home
Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, MUM vs VID: Follow live score and updates of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final 2024.

Updated: March 10, 2024 1:27 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final: So we are ready for the much-awaited Ranji Trophy 2024 final that takes place at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Sunday. While Mumbai eye their record 42nd title, Vidarbha would be setting their sights on their third title. While Mumbai start overwhelming favourites, Vidarbha cannot be taken as pushovers after the splendid season they have had.

Mumbai Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore(wk), Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Vidarbha Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar(C/WK), Yash Rathod, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare

Live Updates

  • Mar 10, 2024 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: Mumbai keep losing wickets. They have already lost Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Tamore. Now, the onus is on Shardul Thakur.

  • Mar 10, 2024 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: Rahane and Hardik are taking their time in the middle. They do realise that they need to build a strong partnership here to get the Mumbai innings back on track. LIVE | MUM: 111/4 vs VID

  • Mar 10, 2024 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: After lunch, Rahane and Hardik are taking their time to get their eye in. They realise they need to be in the middle for a long time if Mumbai has to get out of this mess.

  • Mar 10, 2024 11:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: Mumbai keep losing wickets and this is getting from bad to worse. Harsh Dubey has been on fire. Shreyas Iyer has gotten out for seven. Ajinkya Rahane holds the key from here. LIVE | MUM: 101/4 vs VID

  • Mar 10, 2024 11:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: Big setback for Mumbai, just when it seemed they are going to make Vidarbha rue their decision at the toss, Yash Thakur and Harsh Dubey have removed the openers. LIVE | MUM: 92/2 vs VID

  • Mar 10, 2024 10:55 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: Vidarbha are yet to get the opening breakthrough and this must be getting really difficult for them. They would now have doubts over their call at the toss where they opted to bowl first.

  • Mar 10, 2024 10:42 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: It would be an ideal start for Mumbai if they head into lunch without any casualties. Prithvi looks good for a big one here.

  • Mar 10, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: Mumbai have got off to the start they would have hoped for. They are yet to lose a wicket and the two openers – Prithvi and Bhupen – look comfortable in the middle.

  • Mar 10, 2024 9:55 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: The ball is not doing a lot here and this means Vidarbha could be in for a long day of leather hunt in Wankhede today. LIVE | MUM: 27/0 vs VID

  • Mar 10, 2024 9:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | MUM vs VID, Ranji Final, Day 1: Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani are off to a good start. This is exactly what you expect from these two. The pitch looks to be a good one for batters, and looks like the spinners will not have a say before the fourth day.

