Live MI vs DC Score and Updates, IPL 2021

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL 2021, Match 46 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Two out of form teams Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will clash against each other to strengthen their position at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Saturday. The VIVO IPL MI vs DC match will start at 3:30 PM IST – October 2. Delhi Capitals have already sealed a place in the playoffs of the IPL 2021 and now their primary aim is to finish in the top 2 to get an extra chance in the next stage. Under Rishabh Pant's captaincy, Delhi have played quality cricket with some collective efforts from all players and their next opponent are Mumbai Indians who beat them in the final of IPL 2020. Mumbai resumed their IPL campaign on a contrasting note as compared to Delhi as they suffered in a couple of matches then returned to winning ways against Punjab Kings. Rohit Sharma and Co will be under immense pressure in the game against Delhi Capitals as they want to make their case strong for the play-offs spot.

