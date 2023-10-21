Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – NED Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Netherlands Opt To Bat, Check Playing XIs

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 19 LIVE Updates: Get here all the latest news about NED vs SL match in Lucknow.

Updated: October 21, 2023 10:42 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Live Updates

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 19 LIVE Updates: After stunning South Africa in their previous encounter, the Netherlands would like to continue their giant-killing run against injury-ravaged Sri Lanka in ODI World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. On the other hand, Sri Lanka who lost captain Dasun Shanaka, midway into the tournament are coming after a loss against Australia.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Live Updates

  • Oct 21, 2023 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – NED Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Kasun Rajitha comes into the attack and keeps the Dutch in check. NED 2/0 (2)

  • Oct 21, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – NED Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Vikramjit Singh and Max ODowd are at the crease for Netherlands. Dilshan Madushanka will open the attack for Sri Lanka. Maiden to start with for Madushanka. NED 0/0 (1)

  • Oct 21, 2023 10:05 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – NED Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and they opted to bat first.

  • Oct 21, 2023 9:58 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – NED Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Star all-rounder Bas de Leede is doing his bit with the ball but can step on the batting front. Netherlands’s performance against the Proteas showed that they mean business, having set an ambitious target of reaching the semifinals in their first World Cup appearance in 12 years.

  • Oct 21, 2023 9:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – NED Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: This will be a replay of the World Cup Qualifiers when Sri Lanka got the upper hand with a 128-run win.

  • Oct 21, 2023 9:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – NED Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: On the other hand, Sri Lanka are coming after losing to Australia in their previous encounter.

  • Oct 21, 2023 9:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – NED Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands will be high on confidence after beating South Africa in their previous encounter.

  • Oct 21, 2023 9:52 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – NED Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

