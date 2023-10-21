Home

LIVE Updates – NED Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Netherlands Opt To Bat, Check Playing XIs

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 19 LIVE Updates: Get here all the latest news about NED vs SL match in Lucknow.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Live Updates

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 19 LIVE Updates: After stunning South Africa in their previous encounter, the Netherlands would like to continue their giant-killing run against injury-ravaged Sri Lanka in ODI World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. On the other hand, Sri Lanka who lost captain Dasun Shanaka, midway into the tournament are coming after a loss against Australia.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

