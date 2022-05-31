LIVE | Netherlands vs West Indies, 1st ODI

Netherlands will face West Indies in the first ODI in VRA Cricket Amsterdam. Both the teams will fight hard to clinch the three-match ODI series. As the Indian Premier League 2022 is over here is the live coverage of Netherlands vs West Indies Match

Here are the squads for Netherlands vs West Indies

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Shermon Lewis, Anderson Phillip, Alzarri Joseph, Keacy Carty

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards(w), Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar(c), Musa Ahmed, Max ODowd, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Teja Nidamanuru, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Vikramjit Singh, Clayton Floyd, Philippe Boissevain, Antonius Staal